Terra Industries raises additional $18 million, closes seed round at $52 million

Terra Industries, a Nigerian defence technology company, has raised an additional $18 million, bringing its seed round to $52 million as it expands its manufacturing operations in Africa.

Terra Industries, a Nigerian defence technology company, has raised an additional $18 million, bringing its seed round to $52 million as it expands its manufacturing operations in Africa.

The company announced the fresh funding in a statement on Monday, revealing plans to open its first international office in London.

The latest capital will support manufacturing growth, deployments across the Global South, and the expansion of its engineering, operations, and business development teams.

Founded in 2024 by Nathan Nwachuku and Maxwell Maduka, Terra develops autonomous defence systems for governments and infrastructure operators.

What Terra Industries is saying

Terra Industries says the latest funding came from existing investors 8VC, Silent Ventures, Nova Global, Belief Capital and SV Angel, alongside new investor Norleo Space Investments and angel investor Grant Gordon.

The company said it will use the funding to open its first international office in London, expand manufacturing capacity, accelerate deployments across the Global South and grow its engineering, operations and business development teams.

CEO Nathan Nwachuku framed the raise as a step toward greater regional control over security technology.

“Critical infrastructure across the Global South is best protected by systems designed for these environments and built in the regions they protect,” he said.

“This funding lets us scale that work and deepen our manufacturing base. It also puts us in the rooms where global defense decisions are made,” he added.

The London office will give Terra access to institutions involved in global defence and infrastructure markets, while the company plans to keep manufacturing in Africa.

Terra said it also plans to expand into the Gulf, South America and South Asia.

The company is also expanding its manufacturing footprint in Africa, with its 34,000-square-foot Pax-2 facility in Ghana scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Terra said its technology is already deployed across multiple African countries to protect power plants, mines and other nationally critical assets valued at approximately $11 billion.

Get up to speed

Terra Industries has raised multiple rounds of seed funding since emerging from stealth, attracting investors as it expands its autonomous security technology and manufacturing operations across Africa and beyond.

In January 2026, the company raised $11.75 million in a round led by US venture capital firm 8VC, with participation from Valor Equity Partners, Lux Capital, SV Angel, Leblon Capital, Silent Ventures, Nova Global and angel investor Micky Malka.

Weeks later, in February 2026, Terra raised a further $22 million in a round led by Lux Capital, alongside Resilience17 Capital and existing investors including 8VC and Nova Global.

The company said the February round was completed in less than two weeks, with proceeds earmarked for expanding production of its surveillance and protection systems for critical infrastructure across Africa.

The latest $18 million raise brings Terra’s total seed funding to $52 million.

What you should know

The funding comes as Nigeria’s startup ecosystem recorded a relatively strong first half of 2026, with 51 startups attracting a combined $184.7 million in disclosed funding between January and June, according to a Nairametrics analysis.

The top 10 startups accounted for $132.2 million, or 71.58% of the total disclosed funding, highlighting the continued concentration of venture capital among a relatively small number of mature and high-growth companies.

Compared with the corresponding period of 2025, when Nigerian startups raised $178.3 million across 63 deals, the H1 2026 figures point to a more cautious investment environment, with fewer deals but a slightly higher disclosed funding value.