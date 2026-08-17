Meta, FG launch AI academy with $5,000 funding for Nigerian startups

Meta has partnered with the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy (FMCIDE), through its 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme and the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR), alongside Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Nigeria (RAIN), to launch AI Academy Nigeria.

Meta has partnered with the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy (FMCIDE), through its 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme and the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR), alongside Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Nigeria (RAIN), to launch AI Academy Nigeria.

According to a statement released by the partners on Monday, the national capacity building initiative is aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s artificial intelligence talent pipeline and supporting the growth of the country’s AI innovation ecosystem.

The partnership will provide developers, startups, students and early career professionals with access to practical AI training, technical learning and startup support.

What they are saying

Commenting on the initiative, Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, said the partnership would provide developers, entrepreneurs and young professionals with practical AI skills while creating pathways for innovation and globally competitive startups.

“Through this partnership, we are equipping developers, entrepreneurs, and young professionals with practical AI skills while creating pathways for innovation and globally competitive startups,” Tijani said.

He added that the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to building Nigeria’s AI ecosystem through public private partnerships and positioning the country as a leader in Africa’s digital economy.

Sade Dada, Head of Public Policy, Anglophone West Africa at Meta, said Nigeria has significant AI talent but needs greater access to practical training, funding and platforms to develop solutions.

“Nigeria is home to some of Africa’s most dynamic AI talent. What many founders and developers need is greater access to practical training, funding and platforms to build impactful solutions,” Dada said.

She said AI Academy Nigeria was designed to equip more Nigerians with AI skills while creating opportunities for promising startups to progress from the local market to regional platforms.

Dr. Olushola Ayoola, Founder and CEO of RAIN, said the initiative demonstrates the potential of coordinated efforts among government, technology companies and local innovation organisations.

“Building Nigeria’s AI capacity requires the kind of coordinated effort we are seeing here,” Ayoola said.

He added that RAIN was proud to partner with Meta, FMCIDE and 3MTT on a programme aimed at expanding Nigeria’s AI capabilities.

Startups to compete for funding

According to the partners, the programme is designed to help participants move beyond learning AI concepts to developing functional products and solutions.

AI Academy Nigeria will be delivered through three tracks: AI Skills Development, an AI Startup Pitchathon and a six week Developer Bootcamp.

The AI Startup Pitchathon will provide early stage Nigerian startups using Meta’s AI technologies with an opportunity to showcase solutions addressing real world problems.

Applications for the pitchathon close on August 21, 2026, after which 10 startups will be shortlisted to pitch at GITEX Nigeria on September 3.

The two winning startups will each receive $5,000 in cash funding and $2,000 in Meta advertising credits.

They will also receive an all expenses paid opportunity to represent Nigeria and pitch at the AI Summit by Meta in Istanbul, Türkiye, scheduled for November 23 to 24, 2026.

Get up to speed

The launch of the AI Academy comes as Nigeria continue to gain global recognition for AI adoption.

A recent report by Google revealed that Nigeria is emerging as a global leader in the adoption of artificial intelligence, particularly across learning, work, and entrepreneurship.

The report developed in partnership with Ipsos and titled ‘Our Life with AI: Helpfulness in the Hands of More People’, highlights how rapidly AI tools are being embraced by Nigerians and the strong optimism surrounding their use.

Another report by the World Bank adoption said AI adoption among Nigerian formal businesses has surged over the past three years, placing the country on par with the United States in business AI usage.

In the report titled World Development Report 2026: The Promise of Artificial Intelligence, the World Bank identified Nigeria and Kenya as two African countries to have witnessed a sharp rise in AI use among businesses.

What you should know

Amid the rising AI adoption, an expert has warned that Nigeria could undermine the economic potential of the technology if it fails to establish strong regulatory guardrails.

According to the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CarbonAI, Debola Ibiyode, while AI presents enormous opportunities for economic growth, its long-term success depends on building public trust through responsible regulation and what she described as “AI Diplomacy.”

She noted that Nigeria’s growing adoption of AI presents an opportunity to unlock new economic value, but only if governments, businesses and technology providers work together to develop responsible governance frameworks.