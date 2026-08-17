FG seeks new IATA code for Osubi Airport to reflect official name, location

The Federal Government has asked the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to review Osubi Airport’s existing three-letter location code, QRW, and consider a new code that better reflects the airport’s official name and location.

The Federal Government has asked the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to review Osubi Airport’s existing three-letter location code, QRW, and consider a new code that better reflects the airport’s official name and location.

The request was disclosed in a statement issued by Tunde Moshood, Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on Monday, August 17, 2026.

Osubi Airport, which has the ICAO four-letter location indicator DNSU, is physically located in Osubi town near Warri, Delta State, but its IATA code QRW is associated with the broader Warri identity.

The government said the proposed review is intended to improve geographical accuracy and consistency across aviation and travel systems.

What they are saying

Keyamo formally conveyed the request in a letter addressed to IATA Area Manager for West and Central Africa, Dr Samuel Fatokun. The minister said the continued use of QRW does not adequately reflect the airport’s official name and physical location.

“The Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN has formally requested the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to review the existing three-letter location code ‘QRW’ assigned to Osubi Airport in Delta State, with a view to adopting a code that more accurately reflects the airport’s official name and geographical identity,” the statement read in part.

The Federal Government asked IATA to initiate a formal review and, subject to its coding standards and the availability of suitable combinations, consider a three-letter code with a clearer connection to Osubi.

Osubi code review extends to aviation systems

The possible alternatives suggested for consideration include OSU, OSB, SUB and QSB, although the final designation will depend on IATA’s coding procedures and the availability of the proposed codes.

Keyamo said aligning the code with the airport’s official name and location would strengthen its identity and reduce potential ambiguity for passengers and other stakeholders.

The change would promote consistency across aviation, travel, ticketing, baggage and related information systems.

Airlines operating to and from the airport have been directed to identify the facility as Osubi, Delta State on tickets, luggage tags, boarding passes and other passenger-facing documents.

The NCAA, FAAN, NAMA and other relevant aviation agencies have also been directed to reflect the Osubi designation across their systems, records, publications and operational interfaces.

Keyamo said the clarification does not alter Osubi Airport’s role in serving the wider Warri metropolitan area.

Get up to speed

The move comes as Nigerian aviation authorities pursue initiatives aimed at improving airport operations, passenger experience and the use of technology across the country’s airports. These include efforts to modernise baggage handling, passenger processing and cargo inspection.

The NCAA is working with airlines and other aviation stakeholders on plans to introduce radio-frequency identification (RFID) baggage tracking at Nigerian airports.

FAAN is rolling out V-Pass, a biometric identity verification system designed to streamline passenger processing at domestic airports.

The Nigeria Customs Service is preparing to deploy cargo scanners at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, with scanners already installed at the SAHCO and NAHCO cargo facilities.

The scanners are expected to improve cargo inspection, reduce processing times and strengthen the detection of prohibited and undeclared goods once final regulatory approvals are obtained.

These initiatives form part of broader efforts by aviation agencies to modernise airport operations and improve the efficiency of passenger, baggage and cargo handling.

What you should know

Nigeria has the second-largest number of IATA-recognised airports and airfields in Africa, with 24 locations assigned IATA three-letter codes, according to the 2026 Countries by Airport Count ranking by IATA-CODES.com.

The ranking counts only airports and airfields with IATA location codes used for airline reservations, ticketing, baggage handling and other commercial aviation operations.

Nigeria’s network is led by Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

Other major airports include Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, Port Harcourt International Airport and Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport.

The country’s IATA-recognised airport network supports domestic and international connectivity across major commercial centres, state capitals and regional hubs.

Nigeria ranks behind Algeria, which has 34 IATA-recognised airports and airfields, while South Africa has 15, Egypt 14 and Morocco 12.

The ranking does not represent the total number of physical airports, airstrips or aerodromes in Nigeria, but only those with IATA location codes.