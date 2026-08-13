Money without borders: Theparkpay Technologies Limited opens its cross-border rails to the world

Theparkpay, leading cross-border payment company, has unveiled its latest digital application.

With this bold new app, the cross-border payments company is putting rails it spent years building into everyone’s hands, retail and business, with one simple promise: keep more of your money, wherever it needs to go.

For too long, moving money across borders has been slow, costly and crowded with middlemen, each taking a slice, each adding a delay. Theparkpay was built to break that.

With a bold new app, the company is now opening its cross-border rails to everyone, individuals and businesses alike, and making a promise the industry rarely keeps: that more of your money stays yours.

The problem worth fixing

Every year, people and businesses across Africa lose real value simply moving their own money.

A freelancer paid in dollars, a family sending funds home, an importer paying suppliers in China or Dubai: each loses a little at every hop, to poor rates, hidden fees and rails that were never built with them in mind. Theparkpay exists to close that gap, and to keep closing it.

Built to be trusted

This is not a company starting from zero. Theparkpay is licensed 4 major continents; most recently, Canada, where it secured its Payment Service Provider (PSP) licence, one of a select group cleared to operate inside one of the world’s most demanding regulatory frameworks.

For customers and partners alike, that is the difference between a promising idea and infrastructure you can build on with confidence.

Now in everyone’s hands

With its new app, Theparkpay puts that full infrastructure directly into the hands of individuals and businesses.

In one place, customers can send, receive, hold and spend across borders, across more currencies and corridors than most, at rates designed to keep more money where it belongs. Clean, fast and borderless, it turns a proven engine into an everyday tool.

“We did not set out to build another payment app. We built the rails, earned the licences and opened the corridors first, so that when we came to the public, we could offer something most cannot: real reach and real value, kept in the customer’s hands. This is only the beginning.”Chukwuemeka Akujobi, Director Risk, Compliance & Enterprise Growth at Theparkpay Technologies.

The ambition

Theparkpay’s ambition is not modest. It intends to become the simplest, most competitive way for people and businesses to move money in and out of Africa and across the world. The corridors, the licences and the app are the foundation.

What comes next is scale. A company built on strong business foundations with a well experienced executive team now stands, regulated, recognized and ready to serve the next generation of financial players, taking big strides on course to achieving that.

Money without borders. More of your money, kept in your hands.

About Theparkpay

Theparkpay is a fully licensed fintech company providing secure, compliant, and innovative cross-border payment solutions for businesses and individuals.

Through advanced payment infrastructure and a strong regulatory framework, the company enables seamless global commerce, enhances liquidity management, and simplifies international payments across more than 170 countries and over 80 currencies.

The company is committed to building trusted financial infrastructure that empowers African businesses to participate confidently in the global economy through fast, secure, and transparent payment solutions.

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Website: www.theparkpay.com