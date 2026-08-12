25 Years of Connectivity: See the technology that changed how Nigerians do business

From the first mobile call to mobile banking, digital commerce and smartphones, Nigeria’s business landscape has changed dramatically in 25 years.The story of that transformation is now being brought to life at the MTN Y’ello Street Experience, where visitors can experience how connectivity has evolved from a communication tool into an important enabler of everyday […]

From the first mobile call to mobile banking, digital commerce and smartphones, Nigeria’s business landscape has changed dramatically in 25 years.

The story of that transformation is now being brought to life at the MTN Y’ello Street Experience, where visitors can experience how connectivity has evolved from a communication tool into an important enabler of everyday economic activity.

For entrepreneurs and professionals, the journey is particularly familiar.

A mobile phone that once existed primarily for calls and SMS has become a business tool, helping people communicate with customers, market products, receive payments, manage businesses, work remotely and reach markets far beyond their immediate location.

The Y’ello Street Experience offers visitors an opportunity to see this evolution in one place, while reflecting on how technology has changed the way Nigerians live and do business.

It also provides an interesting lens on the future: what will the next 25 years of connectivity mean for entrepreneurs, consumers and the Nigerian economy?

For anyone who has experienced the transition from basic mobile phones to today’s digital ecosystem, the experience offers more than nostalgia. It is an opportunity to understand just how much has changed, and imagine what comes next.

With the experience running only until August 17, 2026, there is a limited window for visitors to experience the journey firsthand.

The Y’ello Street Experience is open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at MTN Plaza, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

For 25 years, connectivity has been changing how Nigeria connects and does business. Come experience the journey, and see what the next chapter could look like.