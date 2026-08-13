Airtel speeds up 5G rollout, installs over 1,000 new sites in one year

Airtel Nigeria has accelerated its 5G expansion across the country, integrating more than 1,000 new 5G sites in the last one year in a network build-out that is rapidly extending high-speed connectivity across Nigeria’s major cities and urban centres.

The expansion, which has increased in pace since August 2025, has seen Airtel integrate 759 5G sites since December alone.

The rollout extends the reach of the fifth-generation network beyond its initial deployment areas, bringing faster, higher-capacity mobile connectivity to a growing number of consumers and businesses.

Airtel launched its 5G service in Nigeria in June 2023, becoming one of the first operators to introduce the technology into the country’s commercial telecommunications market. Three years on, the scale of the current deployment marks a significant acceleration in the company’s network investment.

The company’s latest network push comes amid rapidly rising demand for data services as smartphones, cloud applications, artificial intelligence tools, video platforms, digital commerce and other bandwidth-intensive services become increasingly embedded in everyday life and business.

Airtel’s Chief Technology Officer, Harmanpreet Singh Dhillon, said the expansion was designed to ensure that the company’s network keeps pace with the changing requirements of Nigerian consumers and businesses.

“The scale of our 5G deployment reflects the pace at which Nigeria is becoming a digital economy. Customers are using more data, businesses are moving more of their operations online, and new technologies such as artificial intelligence are creating entirely new demands on connectivity,” Dhillon said.

He added that the company was focused on building a network capable of supporting both current and emerging digital use cases.

“Our objective is to provide customers with a network that is faster, more responsive and capable of handling significantly greater volumes of data. We are continuing to expand 5G across key locations so that more Nigerians can experience the benefits of the technology as the ecosystem develops,” he said.

For consumers, wider 5G availability means faster downloads and uploads, improved streaming, smoother video calls and greater responsiveness when using data-heavy applications. For smartphone users, the expansion also provides greater scope to use newer devices and applications that require higher network capacity.

Businesses, Airtel noted, stand to benefit from additional 5G capacity and lower latency associated with the technology. For small businesses, faster connectivity can support digital payments, cloud-based tools, online sales, remote collaboration and digital marketing.

Larger enterprises can deploy more sophisticated connected applications, including industrial systems, advanced cloud services and data-intensive business operations.

The implications extend to education, where high-speed connectivity can support virtual classrooms, digital learning platforms, collaborative tools and access to increasingly sophisticated educational content.

The network expansion is also expected to support Nigeria’s growing interest in artificial intelligence. AI applications increasingly rely on fast and reliable connectivity to access cloud computing resources, exchange large volumes of data and deliver services to users through mobile devices.

The Director, Airtel Business, Ogo Ofomata, said the company’s 5G expansion was ultimately about giving consumers and businesses the connectivity required to participate more fully in the digital economy.

“The way Nigerians live, work, learn and do business is changing rapidly. Connectivity has become central to that change. As more people depend on their smartphones for work, entertainment, commerce, education and communication, the quality and capacity of the network become increasingly important,” Ofomata said.

According to her, the expansion would give customers greater freedom to use emerging digital services without the constraints associated with networks operating under heavier capacity demands.

“5G is creating room for a much richer digital experience. It supports the kind of speed and responsiveness that consumers increasingly expect, while giving businesses the capacity to build and deliver new digital services. Our job is to make sure the network is ready for that future,” she said.

The continued expansion comes as data consumption in Nigeria rises sharply. Airtel reported that data usage per customer in Nigeria increased by 30.8% during the year to 11GB per month, while smartphone data usage reached 13.7GB per customer per month.

With more 5G sites now being integrated across the country, Airtel is positioning the network as a major platform for the next phase of Nigeria’s digital development, connecting everyday smartphone use with the expanding demands of businesses, education, artificial intelligence and the wider digital economy.