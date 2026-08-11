Terroso Group moves to strengthen Nigeria’s food preservation ecosystem through Global Cold Chain Alliance Partnership

Terroso Group is strengthening its commitment to transforming Nigeria’s food preservation ecosystem through its subsidiary, Terroso Agriculture, following its membership of the Global Cold Chain Alliance (GCCA), the world’s leading association for temperature-controlled warehousing, logistics and transportation.

The partnership marks another significant step in Terroso Agriculture’s mission to build world-class cold chain infrastructure that improves food preservation, reduces post-harvest losses and strengthens agricultural supply chains across Nigeria.

By joining the GCCA, Terroso Agriculture will leverage global expertise, industry standards, research and strategic partnerships to accelerate the development of modern cold storage facilities, temperature-controlled logistics and innovative preservation technologies.

Nigeria continues to lose a significant proportion of its agricultural produce due to inadequate cold chain infrastructure, undermining food security, reducing farmer incomes and limiting the country’s agricultural competitiveness.

Through this collaboration, Terroso Agriculture aims to help close this gap by driving investments and partnerships that improve the movement and preservation of perishable products from farm to market.

The Global Cold Chain Alliance represents the world’s leading temperature-controlled warehousing, logistics and transportation companies, advancing best practices that preserve the quality and safety of perishable products while promoting innovation, operational excellence and sustainability across global supply chains.

Commenting on the partnership, Opeoluwa Runsewe, Chief Executive Officer of Terroso Group, said:

“Joining the Global Cold Chain Alliance is a strategic step in our mission at Terroso Agriculture to strengthen Nigeria’s food system through world-class cold chain infrastructure. By working with GCCA, government and industry partners, we aim to reduce post-harvest losses, improve food security, strengthen supply chains, increase farmer incomes and build a technology-driven cold chain ecosystem that enhances Nigeria’s agricultural competitiveness and drives sustainable growth across Africa.”

Welcoming Terroso Group to the Alliance, Serena Moriarty, Manager, Marketing and Communications, Global Cold Chain Alliance, said:

“Terroso Group’s commitment to advancing cold chain infrastructure aligns strongly with GCCA’s mission of strengthening temperature-controlled supply chains globally. We look forward to collaborating with Terroso Group as they help drive innovation, operational excellence and sustainable cold chain development across Nigeria and the African continent.”

Adam Thocher, Senior Vice President, Global Market Engagement, Global Cold Chain Alliance, added:

“We are excited to welcome Terroso Group into the GCCA community. Their vision for transforming food preservation and supply chain infrastructure reflects the kind of leadership required to strengthen global cold chain networks. We look forward to supporting their efforts as they contribute to improving food security and building more resilient agricultural value chains in Africa.”

Through Terroso Agriculture, Terroso Group continues to advance sustainable investments in cold chain infrastructure, logistics and agricultural value chains that improve food preservation, enhance supply chain efficiency and support long-term food security across Nigeria and the wider African continent.

About Terroso Group

Terroso Group is an integrated food infrastructure company committed to transforming food systems across Africa through innovative investments in cold chain infrastructure, logistics, warehousing, processing and agricultural value chains.

The Group works with governments, businesses, development partners and farmers to improve food preservation, reduce post-harvest losses and strengthen food security across the continent.

About the Global Cold Chain Alliance (GCCA)

The Global Cold Chain Alliance is the leading global association representing temperature-controlled warehousing, logistics and transportation companies.

GCCA is committed to advancing the global cold chain by championing safety, building trust and driving operational excellence to ensure the quality and safety of perishable products throughout the supply chain.