Beyond UBA: Tony Elumelu’s transition to shaping Africa’s industrial destiny

When Tony O. Elumelu, steps down as Group Chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA) on August 21, 2026, it will mark the end of one of the most defining chapters in modern African banking.

Retiring after completing the maximum 12-year tenure limit for non-executive directors mandated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Elumelu leaves an indelible footprint on African commerce.

His retirement is not an exit from active economic leadership, but a decisive pivot of his strategic focus towards the real-sector engines driving the continent’s next industrial revolution: energy security, power infrastructure, and cross-border industrialization.

​Elumelu’s legacy at UBA is written in sheer scale.

When he assumesd the chairmanship in 2014, he championed a vision that expanded UBA into Africa’s Global Bank, scaling operations across 20 African nations alongside key international financial hubs in New York, London, Paris, and Dubai. Under his watch, the bank’s asset base expanded past ₦33 trillion, serving more than 50 million customers worldwide.

More importantly, he institutionalized Africapitalism, the economic philosophy asserting that the African private sector must take the lead in driving long-term economic and social transformation.

Industry observers are asking whether UBA and the broader banking landscape will ever be the same without Elumelu’s direct boardroom influence in terms of personality and visionary flair, deal-making instinct, and high-level global advocacy. However, his ultimate triumph lies in institutionalizing governance so thoroughly that the bank no longer depends on a single personality.

The election of Emmanuel N. Nnorom, a veteran chartered accountant with over 40 years of cross-sector leadership spanning banking, auditing, and corporate restructuring as incoming Group Chairman reflects a deliberate, succession-driven strategy. Nnorom’s deep institutional familiarity as a former executive and director across UBA and Transcorp guarantees capital market stability and strategic continuity.

​Freed from commercial banking oversight constraints, Elumelu’s next chapter concentrates his capital and expertise directly where Africa’s macro-structural bottlenecks persist: energy, power, and infrastructure. Through his proprietary investment company, Heirs Holdings, Elumelu is executing a vertically integrated real-sector expansion.

​The epicenter of this new chapter is the upstream and midstream energy landscape, especially with the strategic acquisition of a 20% stake in Seplat Energy.

Assuming Chairmanship of Seplat Energy, effective January 1, 2027. positions Elumelu at the helm of Africa’s primary indigenous energy producer. Following Seplat’s landmark acquisition of ExxonMobil’s shallow-water assets (Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited) and the operationalization of the ANOH Gas Processing project, Elumelu will oversee an energy behemoth uniquely structured to solve Nigeria’s domestic gas supply deficit and drive export capacity.

​Concurrently, his leadership at Transcorp Group, where he remains Chairman continues to reshape the power sector. Through Transcorp Power and TransAfam Power, the group commands a vital share of Nigeria’s total electricity generation capacity, directly feeding industrial clusters and urban centers.

When linked with the hospitality footprint of Transcorp Hotels and the healthcare and real estate ventures under Heirs Holdings, Elumelu’s portfolio represents an ecosystem designed to capture value across every layer of the real economy.

​As he steps into this expansive post-UBA era, Elumelu’s single most high-impact focus should be the Gas-to-Power Industrialization Corridor. Energy poverty remains the single greatest tax on African economic growth.

By aligning Heirs Energies’ gas reserves, Seplat’s massive production capability, and Transcorp’s power generation infrastructure, Elumelu can build an integrated energy value chain that directly bridges the continent’s power deficit. Such an outcome would unlock manufacturing productivity, power regional trade and create millions of jobs.

​Alongside these corporate endeavors, his undivided attention will supercharge the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), accelerating its mission to empower thousands of young African entrepreneurs who form the backbone of the continent’s future economy.

​Tony Elumelu leaves UBA at the absolute peak of its institutional prestige, having permanently rewritten the narrative of African banking. As he steps forward into this next chapter of industrial leadership, energy transformation, and philanthropic impact, the global business community honors his legacy and eagerly anticipates the monumental milestones yet to come.

I wish him robust health, continued visionary boldness, and unprecedented success as he shapes Africa’s economic destiny.

Dan Aibangbe is a Media & Public Relations Consultant