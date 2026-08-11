Roqqu announce the launch tokenized stocks as it evolves into a super trading platform

Roqqu is making sure emerging markets aren't watching from the sidelines by launching tokenized stock investment, giving users direct, borderless access to global equity markets.

Tokenized stocks are becoming one of the fastest-growing frontiers in crypto, with billions in traditional equities already moving on-chain globally.

Roqqu is making sure emerging markets aren’t watching from the sidelines by launching tokenized stock investment, giving users direct, borderless access to global equity markets.

While traditional stock investment still feels slow and difficult for everyday users, Roqqu says its newest product is designed to simplify that access.

This marks the exchange’s evolution from a crypto trading platform into a broader ecosystem for everyday stock investors and newbies seeking exposure to global stocks and commodity-backed assets.

A simpler way to invest

Tokenized stocks on Roqqu mirror the value of the real underlying shares, so new and existing users can invest in global equities from the same app they already use for crypto, no separate account, no extra steps. The new product prioritises simplicity, clean layouts, and intuitive navigation, thereby reducing the complex and overwhelming environment for investment.

With this product, Roqqu provides:

Direct access to global equities to buy and manage tokenized stocks without the friction of traditional brokerage processes

A lower barrier to entry for users to start investing with smaller amounts and build a portfolio over time

A mobile-first, all-in-one experience to manage investments alongside other digital assets in a single app, without switching platforms

Roqqu positions this accessibility as its key differentiator in a market where stock investment often feels slow, technical, and intimidating.

Designed just for you

“Before now, access to the world’s best financial products has been limited by geography, infrastructure, and regulation. Tokenization is changing that. We have entered a new era where financial assets can move with the speed of the internet, settle around the clock, and become more accessible to investors globally.”[Text Wrapping Break]— Benjamin Onomor, Chief Executive Officer of Roqqu

We believe in emerging markets, and that tokenized Real World Assets (RWAs) offer a way to close the gap that geography, infrastructure, and regulation have long created. By giving investors from the region round-the-clock access to global finance, wherever they are. To keep that experience seamless, the new stocks section sits directly on the dashboard, so investors can get started in just a few steps:

Tap on tokenized stocks to explore available categories

Choose the asset you want from available stocks

Enter the amount you want to invest

Review the asset details and pricing before confirming your investment

Track your portfolio performance from the dashboard in real time

Supported stock options will display key information such as pricing, performance, and portfolio value, helping users track their investments more easily. In addition, Roqqu provides explanatory videos, FAQs, to help users understand how the product works.

Tokenization is the future

The launch of tokenized stocks is part of Roqqu’s broader mission to deliver tokenized Real World Assets (RWAs) to its users. The tokenized stocks are now available on the Roqqu app for investors looking to own stocks in global companies.

The future of finance is tokenized. Start exploring on Roqqu today.