Sanwo-Olu confirms Lagos-Badagry bridge fittings stolen by vandals

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has confirmed that vandals excavated and stole fittings used to secure a bridge pole at Vin-Niger, near the Alakija axis of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has confirmed that vandals excavated and stole fittings used to secure a bridge pole at Vin-Niger, near the Alakija axis of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

The governor disclosed this after carrying out an on-the-spot assessment of the vandalised bridge pole, according to a statement issued by the Lagos State Government on its official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Sanwo-Olu, however, assured residents that the structural integrity of the bridge had not been compromised and that the bridge and work carried out on it remained safe.

He also warned that the state government would pursue those responsible for the vandalism, including individuals involved in buying and selling stolen public infrastructure materials.

What he is saying

Sanwo-Olu described the vandalism as unacceptable and urged residents to help protect public infrastructure by reporting suspicious activities to the authorities.

“The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday, carried out an on-the-spot assessment of a vandalised bridge pole at Vin-Niger, along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway in Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area.”

“He assured Lagos residents that the structural integrity of the bridge had not been compromised, emphasising that the bridge and the work carried out on it remained safe.”

“The Governor, however, disclosed that some fittings used to secure the bridge had been excavated and taken away by vandals.”

The governor said the government would not relent in bringing those responsible to justice, regardless of their status or background.

More insight

Sanwo-Olu also expressed concern over the continued vandalism of infrastructure in Festac Town, including the destruction of drainage slabs and theft of iron rods on Second and Seventh Avenues.

The governor had earlier directed security agencies to go after criminals who vandalised the Festac-Alakija Bridge.

“Lagos will not tolerate any act of vandalism because it is barbaric and criminal. I have been informed by officials of the Office of Infrastructure who visited the bridge that the structural integrity of the bridge is intact and remedial work will be executed immediately to protect the columns,” he said.

Minister of Works, David Umahi, had also condemned the vandalism of road infrastructure across the country, describing the destruction of public assets as “devilish”, “wicked” and unacceptable.

Sanwo-Olu commended the Lagos State Police Command, Rapid Response Squad, Lagos State Neighbourhood Watch and members of the Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) for their intervention and responsiveness to the incident.

Sanwo-Olu said the inspection was also part of his administration’s ongoing efforts to clean up the Lagos-Badagry Expressway corridor and safeguard public infrastructure.

What you should know

In May 2025, the Lagos State Government disclosed that it had completed 61 roads spanning 56.52 kilometres and five bridges across the state within one year, as part of efforts to improve connectivity and ease traffic congestion.

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Infrastructure, Engr. Olufemi Daramola, said the administration delivered the projects to enhance mobility.

Daramola said the government was also fast-tracking work on 147 other ongoing road and bridge construction projects across Lagos.

According to him, some of the projects had already been completed and were awaiting commissioning.

The state government said the ongoing infrastructure projects form part of its efforts to improve transportation and connectivity across Lagos.