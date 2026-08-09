Iran blocks US talks, oil prices face fresh threat as Hormuz stays uncertain

Oil prices could come under renewed upward pressure after Iran ruled out resuming direct negotiations with the United States for now, raising fresh uncertainty over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supplies. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday that Tehran would not resume negotiations with Washington […]

Oil prices could come under renewed upward pressure after Iran ruled out resuming direct negotiations with the United States for now, raising fresh uncertainty over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supplies.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday that Tehran would not resume negotiations with Washington until the United States addresses what Iran described as violations of an interim peace agreement, according to reports.

The latest setback comes exactly a week after Brent crude had fallen by more than $16 per barrel in eight trading sessions, retreating sharply from the $100 level reached during the height of the latest Middle East conflict as renewed peace efforts between the US and Iran eased concerns about a prolonged disruption to global oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

What they are saying

Araghchi said Iran was not currently negotiating directly with the US, arguing that Washington must first address what Tehran considers violations of an earlier understanding.

He said messages were instead being exchanged through intermediaries, while Oman continued its efforts to facilitate an arrangement that could allow safer movement of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

“As long as the American violation of the Memorandum of Understanding continues and the US does not make amends for its violations, there is no possibility of resuming negotiations,” Araghchi was cited as saying by Iranian state television.

The Iranian position came after US Vice President JD Vance indicated that Washington believed progress had been made in negotiations, although he acknowledged uncertainty over whether Tehran would ultimately accept the conditions demanded by the US.

Oman, which has been involved in the mediation efforts, said its discussions with Iran were progressing in a positive and constructive atmosphere and called for restraint around the strait to create room for diplomacy.

Get up to speed

The latest setback in efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz could send oil prices soaring again after the sharp decline recorded last week, as Nairametrics reported on Monday.

Checks by Nairametrics on Monday, August 3, showed that West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude opened 5.24% lower at $80.23 per barrel, while Brent fell to $83.86, extending a selloff that had erased most of the conflict-driven gains recorded in late July.

The latest uncertainty centres on what Iran is demanding before the Strait of Hormuz can be fully reopened.

Tehran’s demands include an end to US threats and military action, a permanent end to the war, the withdrawal of US naval and air forces from around Iran, compensation for war-related damages, the lifting of sanctions and the release of frozen Iranian assets.

Iran has also disputed Washington’s characterisation of the ongoing discussions as direct negotiations, saying intermediaries are currently carrying messages between the two sides.

What you should know

A fresh increase in global crude prices would have implications for Nigeria, where oil prices influence government revenue as well as the cost of imported and locally distributed petroleum products.

Despite the recent correction, crude prices remain significantly above Nigeria’s 2026 budget benchmark of $64.85 per barrel. Sustained prices above that level could provide a boost to government oil revenues, particularly if Nigeria maintains or increases production.

For consumers, however, the effect is less favourable.

Since the escalation of the Middle East conflict, petrol prices have risen considerably across Nigeria. Before hostilities intensified, petrol sold for roughly N770–N800 per litre at many filling stations. Prices have since climbed to as high as N1,300 per litre in some locations, increasing transportation costs and adding to broader inflationary pressures.

A renewed surge in crude prices would therefore risk extending the pressure on petrol prices and transport costs, particularly if disruptions around Hormuz persist.