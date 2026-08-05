Banking stocks lift Nigerian market by N70.6 billion despite consumer goods selloff

The Nigerian equities market closed marginally higher on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, adding N70.62 billion in market capitalization as gains in key banking stocks offset heavy losses in consumer goods counters.

The benchmark NGX All-Share Index (ASI) rose 0.04% to close at 244,912.24 points, up from 244,802.83 points in the previous session.

Market capitalization increased to N158.09 trillion from N158.02 trillion.

The market’s year-to-date return improved to 57.39%, while banking stocks led a modest recovery following the previous session’s decline.

Market summary:

All-Share Index (ASI): 244,912.24 points, up +0.04%.

Market capitalization: N158.09 trillion, up +0.04%.

Year-to-date (YTD) market return: +57.39%.

Total deals: 48,118, down 11.16%.

Trading volume: 824.06 million shares, down 47.25%.

Market turnover (value traded): N25.47 billion, down 11.34%.

Market breadth: 20 stocks gained during the session, while 27 declined.

Top 5 Gainers:

Linkage Assurance: up 9.94% to N1.77, from N1.61.

AVA Capital: up 9.55% to N10.90, from N9.95.

FTG Insurance: up 7.69% to N2.80, from N2.60.

McNichols Plc: up 7.34% to N5.85, from N5.45.

Wapic Insurance: up 5.51% to N2.49, from N2.36.

Top 5 Losers:

Honeywell Flour Mills: down 9.94% to N16.30, from N18.10.

PZ Cussons Nigeria: down 9.94% to N74.75, from N83.00.

Zichis: down 9.74% to N20.76, from N23.00.

Learn Africa: down 9.62% to N9.40, from N10.40.

Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals: down 8.33% to N8.25, from N9.00.

Driving the numbers:

The session’s modest gains were driven primarily by renewed buying interest in banking stocks, with First HoldCo emerging as the biggest heavyweight contributor.

First HoldCo advanced 5.38% to close at N137.00 from N130.00, providing the strongest support for the Banking Index.

FCMB Group climbed 4.00% to N11.70 from N11.25, reinforcing positive sentiment across banking counters.

Nestlé Nigeria added 0.55% to N2,750.00, offering limited support from the consumer goods sector, while VFD Group gained 4.07% to N11.50.

On the downside, PZ Cussons Nigeria shed 9.94% to N74.75, making it one of the biggest drags on the market.

Honeywell Flour Mills also lost 9.94% to N16.30, extending weakness across consumer goods stocks.

Among banking heavyweights, GTCO declined 1.54% to N128.00, Zenith Bank eased 1.05% to N123.00, UBA slipped 1.33% to N44.40, while Access Holdings fell 1.14% to N26.00, limiting the broader market advance.

Sector performance:

Sectoral performance was mixed.

The Banking Index led gainers, rising 0.69% to 2,531.59 points, while the Insurance Index also advanced 0.69% to 1,173.75 points.

The Consumer Goods Index declined 0.41% to 4,322.30 points, reflecting heavy losses in PZ Cussons and Honeywell Flour.

The Oil & Gas Index slipped 0.01% to 5,239.72 points.

The Industrial Index closed flat at 10,546.78 points, while the Commodity Index edged lower by 0.003% to 1,743.53 points.

Market breadth remained negative, with 27 decliners outpacing 20 gainers, despite the benchmark index closing higher.

Trading activity weakened significantly as total volume traded declined 47.25% to 824.06 million shares, valued at N25.47 billion, while total deals fell 11.16% to 48,118.

FCMB Group emerged as the most traded stock by volume with 369.24 million shares, while First HoldCo led by value with N5.68 billion worth of transactions.

What you should know:

Wednesday’s marginal rebound reflected selective accumulation in banking stocks, particularly First HoldCo and FCMB, which offset broad-based weakness in consumer goods counters.

The sharp decline in trading volume and value suggests investors remained cautious despite the market’s positive close, with buying interest concentrated in a handful of banking names rather than across the broader market.

The steep losses recorded by PZ Cussons and Honeywell Flour Mills underscore continued profit-taking in the consumer goods sector.

The negative market breadth suggests that selling pressure remains widespread beneath the surface.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain a cautiously bullish bias as investors continue to rotate into fundamentally strong banking stocks, although lingering profit-taking and weak participation could continue to moderate gains in the near term.