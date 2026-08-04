Zedcrest Wealth Launches Scholarship in Partnership with ProductDive and AltSchool Africa

Leading asset management firm Zedcrest Wealth has announced the launch of the Zedcrest Wealth Academy Scholarship, a new initiative designed to equip ambitious Nigerians with both in-demand career skills and the financial knowledge needed to build lasting wealth. The scholarship initiative, delivered through strategic partnerships with ProductDive and AltSchool Africa, reflects Zedcrest Wealth’s belief that […]

Leading asset management firm Zedcrest Wealth has announced the launch of the Zedcrest Wealth Academy Scholarship, a new initiative designed to equip ambitious Nigerians with both in-demand career skills and the financial knowledge needed to build lasting wealth.

The scholarship initiative, delivered through strategic partnerships with ProductDive and AltSchool Africa, reflects Zedcrest Wealth’s belief that career advancement and financial literacy should go hand in hand. As more Nigerians invest in acquiring digital and technology skills to unlock better career opportunities, many still lack the financial knowledge needed to effectively manage, invest, and grow the income those opportunities create.

The Zedcrest Wealth Academy Scholarship addresses both challenges simultaneously. Rather than offering access to education alone, the initiative combines career-focused learning with practical financial literacy through the Zedcrest Wealth Academy, a gamified learning hub built into the Zedcrest Wealth app that makes learning finance practical, fun, engaging and accessible.

Speaking on the initiative, Renah Osiemi, Managing Director, Asset Management, said: “Education creates opportunities, but financial literacy helps people to maximize them. We created the Zedcrest Wealth Academy Scholarship because we believe success is beyond increasing your income to knowing how to manage, invest and grow it. Our goal is to help people build successful careers while giving them the financial knowledge to convert income into long-term wealth.”

The inaugural edition launches with two respected learning communities focused on developing Africa’s digital talent.

In partnership with ProductDive, Zedcrest Wealth will sponsor 50% tuition scholarships for seven community members enrolled in The Pivot Programme, helping aspiring product professionals gain industry-relevant skills while developing healthy financial habits.

Through its partnership with AltSchool Africa, Zedcrest Wealth will provide five fully funded scholarships for students pursuing the Introduction to Cybersecurity programme, supporting learners preparing for careers in one of the world’s fastest-growing technology sectors.

Beyond the scholarship, the partnership with AltSchool Africa will also explore dedicated financial literacy sessions for its wider community, including alumni, mentorship participants and other learner groups, extending the impact of the initiative beyond scholarship recipients alone. This initiative forms part of Zedcrest Wealth’s broader mission to demystify wealth creation and make financial literacy accessible to every Nigerian.

To be eligible, applicants must be members of the respective partner communities, create and complete verification on the Zedcrest Wealth app, complete their financial literacy assessment on the Zedcrest Wealth Academy, and submit a personal statement or video explaining how the programme will impact their career aspirations and financial goals.

Applicants for the AltSchool Africa scholarship must also achieve a minimum score of 85% in the programme’s entrance examination. Final recipients will be selected based on the authenticity, clarity, and impact of their submissions.

Applications for the Zedcrest Wealth Academy Scholarship are now open. Eligible members of the ProductDive and AltSchool Africa communities are encouraged to download the Zedcrest Wealth App and submit their entries before the application deadline.

To apply for the Zedcrest Wealth x ProductDive scholarship, visit: https://forms.gle/HGnNo2J4CgMyNUj38

For more information on how to apply, for the Zedcrest Wealth x AltSchool scholarship, visit https://portal.altschoolafrica.com/applications/scholarships

About Zedcrest Wealth

Zedcrest Wealth is a leading digital wealth management platform offering a range of investment products, including money market funds, treasury bills, equities, corporate investments, and other fixed-income securities, designed to help customers build wealth efficiently.

Through innovative technology and investor education, the platform empowers individuals to build wealth with confidence while making investing simple, transparent, and accessible. Zedcrest Wealth is a subsidiary of Zedcrest Group, one of Africa’s leading integrated financial services groups.