INTERPOL identifies Nigeria as both origin and target of African cybercrime operations

Nigeria has been identified as both a major target of cyberattacks and a key source of cyber-enabled financial crime in Africa.

Nigeria has been identified as both a major target of cyberattacks and a key source of cyber-enabled financial crime in Africa.

This is according to the INTERPOL African Cyberthreat Assessment Report 2026, which highlights the country’s complex position in the continent’s rapidly evolving cyber threat landscape.

The report found that while Nigerian government agencies and businesses are increasingly being targeted by ransomware attacks, criminal networks operating from the country continue to play a prominent role in business email compromise (BEC) schemes and international money laundering.

What the report says

The report highlighted Nigeria as one of Africa’s ransomware hotspots, recording 5,822 detections in 2025.

“Nigeria recorded 5,822 (ransomware detections) reflecting the country’s dual role as an origin and target of cybercrime,” it said.

INTERPOL warned that cybercriminal groups operating from Nigeria have expanded beyond online fraud into sophisticated international money laundering operations.

The report noted: “Threat actors based in Nigeria, active since 2021, have become central to international money laundering operations, routing illicit proceeds through crypto exchanges, shell companies, and mobile payment platforms.”

The report cited attacks affecting the Nigeria Customs Service and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), warning that cybercriminals are targeting institutions that provide essential government services.

“The Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) website was compromised in 2025, highlighting the vulnerability of key national institutions to cyber intrusion,” the report stated.

“Similarly, in August 2025, Nigeria’s Customs Service was targeted by a ransomware variant that paralyzed cargo clearance operations at the country’s major ports, resulting in an estimated USD 18 million in storage fees and significant delays in import timelines,” it added.

Beyond ransomware, INTERPOL said Nigeria also continues to feature in Business Email Compromise (BEC), one of the world’s most lucrative forms of cyber-enabled financial fraud.

More insights

The INTERPOL findings reinforce growing concerns over the rising sophistication of cybercrime, particularly the use of artificial intelligence (AI) by criminal networks.

This aligns with an earlier Nairametrics report citing the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which disclosed that AI-related cybercrime resulted in more than $893 million in reported losses in 2025.

According to the FBI’s 2025 Internet Crime Report published by the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), criminals are increasingly deploying AI to create convincing synthetic content, including fake social media profiles, cloned voices and manipulated videos to deceive victims.

The growing threat has prompted governments to strengthen cybersecurity measures.

In April 2025, the Lagos State Government unveiled a comprehensive cybersecurity framework designed to improve digital safety for businesses, government institutions and residents.

The state government said the initiative forms part of efforts to position Lagos as a secure and globally competitive digital hub, amid estimates that Nigeria loses about $500 million (approximately ₦250 billion) annually to cybercrime.

Cybersecurity is also receiving greater policy attention internationally including the Unites States.

Last month, the United States introduced a new global visa restriction policy targeting individuals involved in cybercrime, online investment scams and sextortion.

According to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the move supports President Donald Trump’s Executive Order 14390, which seeks to strengthen efforts against cybercrime, fraud and other predatory online schemes targeting Americans, reflecting the increasing international focus on dismantling transnational cybercriminal networks.

What you should know

A separate finding by INTERPOL African Cyberthreat Assessment Report 2026 shows that AI is now enabling 55% of reported cybercrimes across Africa.

This has made attacks faster, more scalable and increasingly difficult to detect.

The 40-page report reveals that financial losses from cybercrime across the continent more than doubled, rising from $192 million in 2024 to $484 million in 2025.

The assessment highlights the evolution of cybercrime from isolated incidents into an industrialized, borderless ecosystem increasingly powered by artificial intelligence.