Wema bank converts tough conditions into n154.6 billion first-half pretax profit growth

Wema Bank’s H1 2026 performance highlights a 53.65% pretax profit growth with a 21.73% expansion in customer loans, even as Nigerian monetary policy remained restrictive.

That combination points to stronger intermediation and operating leverage.

It also raises the next question: whether deposits, recurring fees and credit controls can keep pace with the bank’s larger balance sheet.

Strong Earnings Meet A Hard Economy

Wema Bank entered 2026 with more capital, a larger balance sheet and a difficult operating assignment: grow responsibly while the cost of money remained high.

By 30 June, the bank had converted that platform into N154.56 billion in profit before tax, 53.65% above the N100.59 billion reported in the first half of 2025.

Profit after tax rose 50.12% to N131.37 billion. Gross earnings increased 36.90% to N415.09 billion, while operating income climbed 39.27% to N267.07 billion.

The numbers are unaudited, but the direction is clear: income expanded faster than the costs required to generate it.

The context makes that performance more meaningful. Nigeria’s central bank held its monetary policy rate at 26.5% in July and kept the cash reserve requirement for deposit money banks at 45%. Inflation had eased to 15.91% in June, and real GDP grew 3.89% in the first quarter, creating a mix of improving macro stability, high asset yields and still-expensive credit.

Profit Growth Outruns A Difficult Operating Climate

The most important result is not simply that Wema made more money.

It is that profits grew faster than both revenue and operating costs.

Total operating expenses, including personnel, depreciation and other operating expenses, increased 23.40% year on year to N112.51 billion, well below the 39.27% growth in operating income.

That positive operating leverage lowered the cost-to-income ratio to an estimated 42.13% from 47.55% in H1 2025.

Pretax profit therefore expanded 16.75 percentage points faster than gross earnings.

The pretax margin on gross earnings rose to 37.23% from 33.18%.

High rates helped, but the bank did more than passively collect yield.

Interest income increased 42.69% to N342.64 billion, while interest expense rose to a slower 32.72% to N147.19 billion.

Net interest income consequently grew 51.26% to N195.45 billion.

Wema retained 57.04 kobo of net interest income for every naira of interest income, up from 53.81 kobo a year earlier.

This is the central tailwind in the result: a restrictive rate environment lifted asset yields, while the relative pace of funding-cost growth moderated.

The corresponding headwind is that the same rates strain borrowers and can increase future credit losses.

Wema’s first-half impairment charge of N831.11 million was small relative to the scale of its loan book. However, the sustainability test goes beyond a single reporting period.

Margins, Markets And Loans Drive Momentum

The earnings engine had three distinct parts.

Core spread income provided the scale.

Treasury and trading activities added acceleration.

Loan growth showed that the strengthened capital base was being deployed rather than left idle.

Net trading income jumped to N21.53 billion from N2.84 billion, a 658.1% increase, driven mainly by N16.77 billion from treasury bills.

Other income was N10.68 billion, supported by N2.35 billion in foreign exchange revaluation and N7.60 billion classified as “others.”

Those lines strengthened the half-year outcome, although they are less predictable than recurring customer fees.

Fee and commission income was the counterweight.

It declined by 20.48% to N36.09 billion as electronic-product fees fell 65.89% to N7.14 billion.

In a bank that has built a prominent digital identity, this is strategically important.

Digital engagement may be expanding without producing the same fee yield, or competition and pricing changes may be compressing monetisation.

Either way, the next phase of growth requires more recurring, transaction-led revenue.

The balance sheet moved faster than customer deposits.

Net loans and advances increased 21.73% from December to N2.12 trillion, while customer deposits rose 4.96% to N3.45 trillion.

The net loan-to-deposit ratio consequently increased to 61.27% from 52.83%.

That remains at a workable level, but the pace of change matters because customer deposits are usually the most stable core funding source.

Total assets expanded 13.52% to N5.76 trillion. Investment securities rose to N1.42 trillion, while cash and cash equivalents remained above N1.02 trillion.

Restricted deposits with the Central Bank of Nigeria reached N976.33 billion, illustrating how the 45% reserve regime ties up a large pool of liquidity even as the bank seeks to grow earning assets.

Capital Strength Can Finance Broader Outcomes

Wema’s capital position is one of the constructive features behind the expansion.

Share capital and share premium totalled N260.66 billion at June, N60.66 billion above the CBN’s N200 billion paid-in capital threshold for a national commercial bank.

Total equity grew 12.89% from December to N700.45 billion, even after the bank paid N50.15 billion in dividends during the half-year.

On a derived basis, annualised return on average equity was approximately 39.8%, while annualised return on average assets was about 4.85%.

These are strong conversion measures: the bank is earning more from the capital raised and from each unit of assets deployed.

The dividend did not prevent retained earnings from strengthening the balance sheet.

That matters in a market where the recapitalisation deadline has shifted attention from raising capital to proving that it can be used profitably.

Wema’s next benchmark is not regulatory compliance alone, but whether internally generated capital continues to fund growth without weakening loss-absorption capacity.

That capacity can support more than shareholder returns. Wema disclosed N110.96 billion in development-related and other borrowed funds, including facilities from the Bank of Industry, Development Bank of Nigeria, ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development, and CBN intervention programmes.

The result provides room to expand financing for productive businesses; especially for new lending to reach MSMEs, women-led firms, green projects or job-rich sectors.

Growth Now Needs Funding And Disclosure Discipline

Asset quality indicators were broadly encouraging.

Stage 3 loans represented 3.87% of gross loans in June, down from 4.90% in December.

Stage 2 exposures also fell sharply as a share of the portfolio.

Recoveries of N4.21 billion helped keep the net impairment charge low.

The quarter-on-quarter detail is more nuanced.

Absolute Stage 3 loans rose 3.63% between March and June even though their portfolio share declined

Total loan allowances increased 7.02% as gross loans grew 13.37%.

This is not an alarm signal; however, it means the ratio improved partly because the denominator expanded.

Vintage analysis, sector concentration data and clearer loan restructuring disclosures are now fundamental to growth.

Funding also deserves attention.

Between March and June, net loans grew by 13.57% while customer deposits increased by only 1.29%.

Deposits from banks rose to N158.77 billion

Other liabilities expanded to N1.30 trillion.

A more transparent funding bridge would help investors distinguish operational settlement balances from less stable sources.

Turn Strong Earnings Into Durable Intermediation

Wema’s first half shows that recapitalisation, loan growth and improved income conversion can produce strong results under pressure.

The priority now is to deepen stable deposits, rebuild recurring digital fees and preserve credit quality as the book seasons.

If management adds clearer funding and sector-impact disclosure, investors can judge not only how much the bank earned but also how sustainably its larger balance sheet supports businesses, households and Nigeria’s wider growth.