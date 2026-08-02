Meet the 12 CEOs running Nigeria’s Electricity Distribution Companies in 2026

Nigeria’s electricity distribution companies (DisCos) sit at the center of the country’s power value chain, delivering electricity from the national grid to millions of homes, businesses and industries.

Since the sector’s privatization in 2013, the 12 DisCos have faced mounting pressure to expand access to electricity, improve service reliability, reduce technical and commercial losses, and strengthen revenue collection amid persistent infrastructure and regulatory challenges.

Leading these companies are executives drawn from diverse backgrounds in engineering, finance, law, banking and business management.

Together, they are responsible for shaping the commercial and operational strategies of utilities that serve more than 13 million registered customers across the country.

Here are the 12 CEOs leading Nigeria’s top electricity distribution companies.

Ugochukwu Opiegbe – Managing Director, Aba Power

Ugochukwu Opiegbe is the managing director of Aba Power, the electricity distribution arm of Geometric Power Group, where he oversees operations of Nigeria’s first integrated private power utility serving the industrial city of Aba. Appointed in March 2024, he leads the distribution business while exercising executive oversight across the group’s embedded generation assets, fuel supply and operational strategy as the company works to expand reliable electricity for businesses and households in Abia State.

A lawyer by training with more than two decades of experience, Opiegbe has built a career at the intersection of law, infrastructure and energy. Before becoming managing director, he spent over 14 years at Geometric Power, rising from senior manager, legal to head of legal, legal director, and eventually executive director for legal services and general counsel.

In those roles, he advised on power purchase agreements, generation and distribution acquisitions, gas pipeline contracts, corporate governance and regulatory matters, while serving on the boards of the group’s subsidiaries and joint ventures.

Earlier in his career, Opiegbe practised at Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie and Streamsowers & Co., representing corporate clients and advising on commercial transactions. He also worked in California with the American Civil Liberties Union and the Law Firm of Roxana Muro, contributing to civil rights litigation and appellate legal research.

He holds an LL.B. from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and an LL.M. in Tax Law from Loyola Law School, Los Angeles. His career reflects a transition from corporate legal adviser to infrastructure executive, combining expertise in governance, regulation and strategic management to help shape Nigeria’s evolving power sector.

Wola Joseph-Condotti – CEO, Eko Electricity Distribution Company (Eko Disco)

Wola Joseph-Condotti is the chief executive officer of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (Eko Disco), one of Nigeria’s largest electricity distributors, where she has led the company since January 2026. She oversees the utility’s commercial and operational strategy as it navigates reforms in Nigeria’s power sector, with a focus on improving service delivery, sustainability and long-term growth.

A lawyer by training, Joseph-Condotti has built her career at the intersection of energy, corporate governance and business leadership. Before taking the helm at Eko Disco, she served as group managing director and chief executive officer of West Power & Gas Ltd., the company’s former parent. Earlier, she was Eko Disco’s pioneer chief legal and company secretary before taking on broader leadership responsibilities, including head of regulatory compliance and chief human resources and administration officer.

Recognized for her expertise in governance and the energy transition, Joseph-Condotti has championed initiatives around renewable energy, sustainability and carbon markets while helping shape corporate strategy in Nigeria’s electricity industry. Her experience spans legal advisory, regulatory affairs, organizational transformation and board governance.

She earned a law degree from the University of Ibadan, an LL.M. in International Finance Law from Harvard Law School and an MBA from INSEAD Business School. She is also an International Finance Corporation-certified board evaluation professional and corporate governance trainer. Her industry recognition includes being named to the Legal 500 GC Powerlist: Nigeria in 2024 and 2025, alongside the Legal Era Leadership Excellence Award in 2025, reflecting her influence in Nigeria’s corporate and energy sectors.

Abdulrahman Ahmad Isa, MD YEDC

Engr. Abdulrahman Ahmad Isa is the managing director and chief executive officer of Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC). Appointed in February 2024, he leads one of the country’s 11 electricity distribution companies.

An electrical engineer with more than two decades of experience, Isa has spent most of his career in Nigeria’s power industry. He began at the former National Electric Power Authority (NEPA) and later the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN), where he was involved in the design, operation and maintenance of electricity transmission and distribution networks, gaining technical and operational expertise across the country’s power infrastructure.

Before joining YEDC, Isa worked as a consultant to Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), advising on operational improvements and initiatives aimed at strengthening service delivery and customer satisfaction. His experience spans utility operations, power system engineering and electricity distribution management.

Isa holds a bachelor’s degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the University of Maiduguri and a master’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Ahmadu Bello University. His appointment comes as Nigeria’s electricity distribution companies face mounting pressure to improve operational efficiency, expand access to reliable power and strengthen financial performance amid ongoing reforms in the country’s power sector.

Engr. Sediko Douka – MD/CEO JEDC plc

Engr. Sediko Douka is the managing director and chief executive officer of Jos Electricity Distribution Plc. He was appointed in 2025.

Douka spent over 14 years at the ECOWAS Commission, where he rose through senior leadership positions, including commissioner for infrastructure, energy, mines, water resources, digitalization and postal services. He previously served as commissioner for energy and mines, director of the Infrastructure Project Preparation and Development Unit, and regional adviser on infrastructure, leading regional initiatives focused on cross-border electricity, transport and energy integration across West Africa.

Earlier in his career, Douka was a regional adviser on infrastructure development at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA). He also served as airports infrastructure and facilities projects team leader at ASECNA in Dakar, Senegal, and spent more than a decade at Niger’s national electricity utility, NIGELEC, where he rose to regional operations manager.

An engineer with extensive experience in energy and infrastructure development, Douka has complemented his technical background with executive training in transport economics from Université Lumière Lyon 2 and project management from the École Nationale de l’Aviation Civile (ENAC). His career has centered on modernizing power infrastructure, promoting regional energy integration and improving electricity networks across West Africa.

Abubakar Jimeta, MD, KEDCO

Abubakar Shuaibu Jimeta is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO). Jimeta assumed the role of MD in May 2025, after serving as Chief Commercial Officer at KEDCO.

Before KEDCO, Jimeta held senior management roles in other Nigerian electricity distribution companies, including Jos Electricity Distribution Plc and Kaduna Electric, where he drove revenue assurance, marketing, and network performance initiatives.

Prior to his career in power distribution, Jimeta built a strong foundation in sales and marketing, holding leadership positions at Kia Motors Nigeria, Peugeot Automobile Nigeria, British American Tobacco, and Intercity Bank.

Jimeta holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Marketing from Ahmadu Bello University. He has completed executive education programs, including a Special Executive Masters Program in Business Administration from Metropolitan School of Business & Management (UK), a Doctor of Business Administration in Marketing from Commonwealth University of Business Arts & Technology, and an MBA in Artificial Intelligence from Nexford University.

Dr. Umar Hashidu, MD, Kaduna Electric

Dr. Umar Abubakar Hashidu is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kaduna Electricity Company (Kaduna Electric).

Dr. Hashidu is a trained systems engineer with a Master of Science in International Technology Management and a PhD in Management, specializing in strategy, policy, and organizational development, all from the University of Warwick, United Kingdom. He began his career in academia before moving into the power sector.

He joined Kano Electricity Distribution Company in 2014 as a consultant, serving as Decision Support Executive to the MD, and later became Head of Strategy and Corporate Performance.

Dr. Hashidu has also worked with the World Bank Energy and Extractive team, supporting the Power Sector Recovery Programme (PSRP) in Nigeria. He contributed to improving governance, external accountability, board-management relations, and procurement processes within the country’s electricity distribution companies.

He holds multiple professional certifications, including Finance for Non-Finance Directors from the Institute of Directors (UK) and Building and Leading Organizations from FTTC Nigeria.

Mr. Ete Pinnick, MD PHED

Mr. Ete Pinnick is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED). Pinnick joined PHED with extensive experience in supply chain management and operational leadership. He previously served as Senior Supply Chain Director for Sub-Saharan Africa at Mondelēz International, where he oversaw integrated regional supply chain operations across multiple countries.

He also held senior leadership roles at Unilever Nigeria Plc, including Global Supply Chain Director and Executive Director on the company’s board.

He began his career in the manufacturing sector and has built a track record of driving team engagement, operational transformation, and performance optimization across industries. Pinnick combines technical expertise in engineering with strategic insight, leveraging data-driven approaches to improve operational outcomes.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Lagos and is a member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers and the Institute of Directors. Pinnick is recognized for his focus on transparency, sustainability, and innovation, as well as his commitment to building talent and fostering organizational culture.

Engr. Chijioke Okwuokenye, MD AEDC

Engr. Chijioke Okwuokenye is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

Before becoming MD/CEO, Okwuokenye served as Chief Operations Officer, where he oversaw the company’s commercial and technical operations, driving process improvements and efficiency gains across its network.

Okwuokenye holds a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the University of Benin, an MBA from the University of Port Harcourt, and is currently pursuing a PhD in Electrical and Electronics Engineering at the Nigerian Defence Academy.

He has more than 15 years of experience in Nigeria’s power sector, with a career spanning roles at the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN), Income Electrix Limited, and Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED). At PHED, he led strategic projects and commercial operations that improved metering coverage and loss reduction performance.

Before joining AEDC, he was Vice President of Engineering at Konexa, where he led energy infrastructure projects designed to expand access and improve energy efficiency. He also worked with Nextier, providing technical assistance for Nigeria’s Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) for the power sector.

Ogochukwu Onyelucheya, Acting MD, Ikeja Electric

Ogochukwu Onyelucheya leads Ikeja Electric, Nigeria’s largest electricity distribution company by customer base, as managing director and acting chief executive officer. She assumed the role on July 1, 2026, succeeding Folake Soetan.

A finance executive with more than 20 years of experience, Onyelucheya has held senior leadership positions across the banking and energy sectors, specializing in corporate strategy, financial management and business transformation. She has led large-scale operational turnarounds through process digitization, automation and the deployment of revenue assurance systems aimed at improving efficiency, reducing losses and driving sustainable growth.

Before becoming acting CEO, she played key leadership roles at Ikeja Electric, where she helped strengthen the company’s financial performance and operational resilience. Her expertise spans financial control, business optimization and organizational strategy.

Onyelucheya holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, a master’s degree in Finance and Financial Law from the University of London, and has completed executive education at Harvard Business School.

Mr. Praveen Chorghade, MD – EEDC

Mr. Praveen Chorghade is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC). Chorghade, an electrical engineer, has more than 38 years of experience in power generation, transmission, and distribution. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering (B.Eng.) degree in Electrical Engineering from Jabalpur Engineering College, India.

Before joining EEDC in 2021, he retired from Tata Power in India, where he last served as Chief of Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Engineering.

He has held several leadership roles within the Tata Power Group, including Chief of Core Technologies and Diagnostics, and Chief Executive Officer of Maithon Power Limited, a joint venture between Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) and Tata Power, where he oversaw the construction and commissioning of a 1,050 MW coal-fired thermal power plant.

Earlier in his career, Chorghade played a pivotal role at Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited during the early years of distribution privatization in Delhi. As Head of Operations and Vice President, Commercial, he contributed to reducing aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses from 54% to 12% within six years while ensuring a reliable power supply to consumers across North and Northwest Delhi.

He began his professional journey at NTPC Limited, where he worked for over 23 years in various capacities, including as Superintendent of Electrical Testing and Maintenance and later as a Senior Faculty Member at the Power Management Institute, where he trained and mentored engineers in power systems management and operational best practices.

Engr. Jonathan Lawani, MD – BEDC

Engr. Jonathan Lawani is the Acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC Electricity Plc), serving over 1.46 million registered customers across Delta, Edo, Ekiti, and Ondo States as of Q1 2025.

Lawani is an electrical power engineer with extensive experience in energy infrastructure, project execution, and performance improvement across the power, oil and gas, and public sectors.

He holds a B.Eng. in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from the University of Benin, a National Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from Auchi Polytechnic, an M.Sc. in Power Systems and Energy Management from City University, London, and an MBA in Project Management from Universidad Católica de Murcia, Spain.

Before his appointment as Acting MD, he served at Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), where he rose from Technical Assistant to the Chief Operating Officer to head of the Technical Projects Group. He oversaw more than $50 million worth of network upgrades and substation projects that improved grid reliability and power evacuation.

He began his career with the National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS) during his National Youth Service, working on major field projects such as the Agbara Phase 2 (OML 116) shutdown. He later held technical and business development roles at Sea Petroleum and Gas Ltd. and LATEEJAY Nigeria Ltd.

Deolu Ijose – MD/CEO IBEDC

Deolu Ijose oversees Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), Nigeria’s largest electricity distribution utility by franchise area, as managing director and chief executive officer. He assumed the role in March 2026 after previously serving as the company’s chief commercial officer.

Ijose brings more than three decades of experience spanning the power, banking, financial services, oil and gas, and consulting sectors. His expertise centers on commercial strategy, revenue optimization and business transformation, with a track record of improving operational performance and driving sustainable growth.

Before returning to IBEDC as managing director, Ijose led Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) as managing director, where he focused on strengthening commercial performance and operational efficiency. Earlier, as IBEDC’s chief commercial officer, he oversaw revenue planning, performance management and loss-reduction initiatives. He also held senior leadership roles in Nigeria’s banking sector, leading business development and regional growth strategies.

Ijose holds a first-class bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the University of Lagos and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA). He has completed executive education programs at Columbia University and the Wharton School.