Expanding Access, Building Impact: Inside SeedFi’s Growth Journey

As the financial landscape continues to evolve, the conversation around financial inclusion has shifted from simply providing access to capital to creating pathways for long-term financial participation. Across Africa, individuals and businesses increasingly need financial solutions that extend beyond credit, enabling them to build financial identities, grow sustainable livelihoods, and participate more fully in the […]

As the financial landscape continues to evolve, the conversation around financial inclusion has shifted from simply providing access to capital to creating pathways for long-term financial participation. Across Africa, individuals and businesses increasingly need financial solutions that extend beyond credit, enabling them to build financial identities, grow sustainable livelihoods, and participate more fully in the economy.

This shift continues to shape SeedFi’s growth strategy, influencing the products it builds and the communities it serves. Over the past year, that vision has translated into alternative financing solutions designed to help individuals and small businesses establish credit histories, expand financial access, and participate more confidently in the formal economy.

Since its inception in 2023, SeedFi has served over 100,000 customers, and disbursed ₦22 billion in loans across multiple channels.

Beyond financing, SeedFi has continued to strengthen financial inclusion through SeedScore, its alternative credit scoring platform. To date, more than 900,000 individuals have been provided with credit markers, helping them establish financial identities and improve their access to financing opportunities across the broader financial ecosystem.

This foundation has enabled the company to deepen its impact across multiple sectors and communities. Through targeted financing programmes and strategic partnerships, SeedFi continues to create opportunities for individuals and businesses traditionally underserved by formal financial institutions.

‘We are focused on building systems that make access to credit simpler, fairer, and more scalable; a reflection of both growing demand and the trust users continue to place in us,’ said Pelumi Alli, CEO and Co-Founder of SeedFi.

This approach has enabled SeedFi to deliver tailored financing solutions that support entrepreneurship, strengthen livelihoods, and drive inclusive economic growth across multiple sectors.

Women-focused initiatives have remained central to this effort. Following an International Women’s Day campaign in 2025 that supported female entrepreneurs with funding and visibility, SeedFi extended that commitment in 2026 by providing ₦1 million in non-interest loans to multiple female entrepreneurs in partnership with Herconomy, helping women-owned businesses access the capital needed to grow and thrive.

The company has also continued to expand financing for underserved sectors of the economy. Through its alternative financing programme for last-mile logistics riders, more than 1,082 riders have gained access to working capital tailored to the realities of their businesses, enabling them to maintain operations, improve productivity, and build greater financial stability.

In partnership with Winich Farms, SeedFi has also supported produce-backed farmers across Nigeria with flexible financing designed to improve productivity, increase access to agricultural inputs, and strengthen long-term financial resilience within farming communities.

SeedFi has also explored new approaches to inclusive finance through a pilot partnership with WasteBanc, which enables users to access credit and repay using recyclable plastic waste. The initiative demonstrates how innovative financing models can create both economic opportunities and positive environmental impact.

Together, these initiatives reflect SeedFi’s broader approach to financial inclusion: creating practical pathways into the formal financial system regardless of profession, location, or income level.

According to Samaila Dogara, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, the company’s growth strategy is centred on meeting customers wherever they are on their financial journey.

‘The goal is to meet people where they are, whether they are accessing credit for the first time, building a financial identity, growing a business, or creating opportunities for themselves and their communities. We are focused on building solutions that make financial participation more accessible and more inclusive.’

That philosophy continues to guide SeedFi’s evolution. Building on its mission to expand financial access, the company recently launched Kouriar, its cross-border remittance platform, marking its expansion into international payments.

With Canada serving as its first operating market, Kouriar is designed to support Africans living in Canada with fast, secure, and seamless money transfers while laying the foundation for SeedFi’s broader global expansion strategy.

Through lending, alternative credit scoring, and cross-border financial services, the company continues to create opportunities for more people to build, grow, and thrive.