Sahara Appoints Chidilim Menakaya Managing Director to Lead Sahara Beyond XXX Vision

Sahara has announced the appointment of Chidilim Menakaya as Managing Director, marking an important milestone in the company’s journey to accelerate its Beyond XXX vision and drive the next phase of growth, innovation, and impact. Menakaya is a seasoned transformation and strategy executive, Menakaya brings more than two decades of leadership experience spanning Africa, Asia, […]

Sahara has announced the appointment of Chidilim Menakaya as Managing Director, marking an important milestone in the company’s journey to accelerate its Beyond XXX vision and drive the next phase of growth, innovation, and impact.

Menakaya is a seasoned transformation and strategy executive, Menakaya brings more than two decades of leadership experience spanning Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Prior to her appointment, Menakaya served as Director of the Sahara Foundation, where she led the company’s sustainability and social impact agenda.

Under her leadership, the Foundation expanded the reach of Sahara’s EXTRApreneurship model, strengthened strategic partnerships, and deepened socio-economic impact across communities in the company’s locations.

Widely respected for her collaborative leadership style, strategic insight, and ability to build high-performing teams, Menakaya has consistently demonstrated a commitment to developing people, driving innovation, and delivering measurable outcomes.

Prior to her appointment, Menakaya served as Director of the Sahara Foundation, where she led the company’s sustainability and social impact agenda.

Under her leadership, the Foundation expanded the reach of Sahara’s EXTRApreneurship model, strengthened strategic partnerships, and deepened socio-economic impact across communities in the company’s locations.

Widely respected for her collaborative leadership style, strategic insight, and ability to build high-performing teams, Menakaya has consistently demonstrated a commitment to developing people, driving innovation, and delivering measurable outcomes.