Delta Police begin crackdown on illegal roadblocks to curb highway extortion

The Delta State Police Command has launched a statewide crackdown on illegal roadblocks and unauthorized revenue collection along highways...

The Delta State Police Command has launched a statewide crackdown on illegal roadblocks and unauthorized revenue collection along highways as part of efforts to curb extortion and other criminal activities targeting motorists across the state.

The initiative was announced by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, in a statement issued on Saturday in Asaba. According to the command, the operation is being carried out in compliance with the Federal Government’s directive to rid Nigerian roads of illegal roadblocks and extortion.

The latest operation comes a day after Edafe disclosed that 81 suspected criminals were arrested by operatives of the Delta State Police Command during intelligence-led raids on identified criminal black spots within the Asaba metropolis.

What they are saying

According to the police, the enforcement exercise began on Friday, July 24, targeting notorious locations where illegal roadblocks and unauthorized toll collection have disrupted traffic and exposed motorists to harassment.

“During the operation, 9 suspects were arrested at strategic locations including; Head Bridge axis, boundary between Delta and Anambra States and Benin–Asaba Expressway by Agbor.“

The command said all those arrested remain in police custody and will be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations.

It added that similar enforcement operations will be extended to other parts of the state as part of efforts to restore safety on highways, eliminate illegal levies, and ensure motorists and commuters can travel freely without intimidation or extortion. The police also urged residents to cooperate with law enforcement officers during the exercise.

More insights

In an earlier statement issued on Saturday, SP Bright Edafe disclosed that police operatives, acting on credible intelligence, carried out coordinated raids on identified criminal flashpoints across the Asaba metropolis, leading to the arrest of 81 suspects, comprising 50 males and 31 females.

According to the police, the suspects were arrested for offences ranging from the sale and possession of suspected illicit drugs to operating an illegal checkpoint at the Asaba-Onitsha Head Bridge.

The command added that officers recovered large quantities of Tramadol and substances suspected to be Indian hemp during the operation as investigations continue.

What you should know

The latest crackdown aligns with broader nationwide efforts to eliminate illegal roadblocks and unauthorized revenue collection, practices that have long been blamed for extortion, traffic delays, and increased security risks on Nigerian highways.

In April, the Joint Revenue Board (JRB) announced a partnership with the Nigeria Police Force to dismantle illegal tax collection points and roadside checkpoints used by unauthorized revenue agents across the country.

Under the arrangement, a joint enforcement task force is expected to operate across all states, working with revenue authorities to identify, remove, and prosecute individuals involved in illegal tax collection on highways and transport corridors.

The Inspector-General of Police also pledged the support of Commissioners of Police nationwide, noting that the Force recognizes the economic and security implications of illegal roadblocks and will work with state tax authorities and the Joint Revenue Board to eliminate the practice.