U.S. Mission Nigeria opens applications for chef, procurement roles and others

The United States Mission Nigeria has opened applications for new job vacancies, including positions for a Vegetarian Chef, Procurement Agent, Surveillance Detection Coordinator and Emerging Voices Exchanges Coordinator.

The United States Mission Nigeria has opened applications for new job vacancies, including positions for a Vegetarian Chef, Procurement Agent, Surveillance Detection Coordinator and Emerging Voices Exchanges Coordinator.

The announcement was made through its official channels, including its X account, with interested candidates directed to its Job Opportunities page and Electronic Recruitment Application (ERA) portal for details and application submissions.

The vacancies are open to qualified applicants, with the Mission urging candidates to apply through the official recruitment platform and warning against individuals requesting payment or banking details during the process.

What they are saying

The U.S. Mission Nigeria said it is inviting qualified candidates to apply for new job openings and encouraged interested applicants to visit its Job Opportunities page to explore available vacancies and submit their applications.

“Looking for your next career opportunity? The U.S. Mission Nigeria is hiring for new job openings, and we’re inviting qualified candidates to apply!

“Visit our Job Opportunities page to explore the latest vacancies and submit your application: https://ng.usembassy.gov/jobs/”

The Mission stated that all applications must be submitted through ERA to be considered, adding that its recruitment process does not require payment for any aspect.

It also advised applicants to be cautious of fraudsters requesting payments or card and banking details, noting that all official job announcements are published on its website.

Among the available openings is the Emerging Voices Exchanges Coordinator (Public Engagement Assistant) position at the U.S. Embassy Abuja, which falls under the Public Diplomacy Office.

The Mission is also recruiting a Procurement Agent under its General Services Office, a Surveillance Detection Coordinator under the Regional Security Office, and a Vegetarian Chef for the Consulate General Residence in Lagos.

More insights

The available roles cut across public diplomacy, procurement, security and hospitality functions, with different educational and professional requirements for applicants.

The Emerging Voices Exchanges Coordinator role requires a university degree in Communications, International Relations, Education, Marketing or a related field, alongside an NYSC certificate or exemption.

The Procurement Agent position requires at least two years of university studies in Business Administration, Management, Mathematics, Purchasing and Supply or related fields.

The Surveillance Detection Coordinator role requires secondary education, English proficiency and at least two years of military, police or private security experience.

The Vegetarian Chef role requires cooking experience, knowledge of vegetarian or vegan cuisine, or the ability to quickly develop the required skills.

The salaries for the positions range from $7,317.84 for the Vegetarian Chef role to $25,357 for the Emerging Voices Exchanges Coordinator position.

What you should know

The U.S. Mission Nigeria has also previously listed an Agricultural Specialist position under its Foreign Agricultural Service, although the application deadline has now closed.

The Agricultural Specialist position closed on July 24, 2026.

The role involved researching agricultural commodity markets, preparing trade policy reports and supporting U.S. agricultural interests in Nigeria.

The position carried an annual salary of $37,955.

The Agricultural Specialist vacancy was no longer among the active openings as of July 25, 2026, while the other listed positions remained available for qualified applicants.