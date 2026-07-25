Lagos seals over 20 Ikeja properties for planning violations

The Lagos State Government has sealed more than 20 properties in Ikeja Local Government Area over alleged violations of the state’s physical planning laws, as authorities intensify enforcement to curb illegal developments and prevent building collapse.The State Government disclosed this in a statement released on Saturday, noting that the enforcement exercise was carried out by […]

The Lagos State Government has sealed more than 20 properties in Ikeja Local Government Area over alleged violations of the state’s physical planning laws, as authorities intensify enforcement to curb illegal developments and prevent building collapse.

The State Government disclosed this in a statement released on Saturday, noting that the enforcement exercise was carried out by the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA).

According to the statement, the enforcement affected landed properties, uncompleted buildings and structures with unauthorised extensions found to be in breach of the Lagos State Physical Planning Law.

The operation was led by the Permanent Secretary, Office of Physical Planning, Olayinka Wasiu, alongside the General Manager of LASPPPA, Kehinde Osinaike, and other directors of the agency.

What they are saying

Speaking during the exercise, Wasiu said the enforcement was a proactive measure aimed at promoting orderly physical development, preventing building collapse and ensuring compliance with planning regulations across the state.

He said the Lagos State Government remains committed to protecting lives and property by enforcing planning laws that support a safe, resilient and sustainable built environment.

“The Permanent Secretary disclosed that contravention notices had been served on the affected property owners, clearly outlining the necessary steps required to regularise their developments before the enforcement exercise became inevitable,” the statement read in part.

The Permanent Secretary urged property owners and developers to obtain the necessary planning permits and approvals before commencing construction or carrying out structural alterations.

He noted that compliance with planning regulations remains critical to achieving sustainable urban development and preserving the integrity of the state’s built environment.

Wasiu added that the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, through LASPPPA, would continue to strengthen monitoring and enforcement activities across Lagos to curb illegal developments.

He also assured residents that the agency remains committed to ensuring an orderly, aesthetically pleasing and legally compliant physical environment in line with the state’s vision of building a safe, modern and sustainable megacity.

Get up to speed

In a similar enforcement carried out earlier in May, the State Government sealed multiple commercial and residential properties across Lekki and Ikeja for failing to comply with mandatory elevator safety regulations.

The move followed an earlier directive requiring building owners, facility managers, and developers to register and obtain safety certification for all elevators in their buildings by March 31, 2026, as part of broader efforts to improve public safety standards.

Among the affected properties were The Heritage/AXA on Awolowo Road in Ikeja, Mosesola House, Debour House, Bosch House, Bridge View, Elizabeth Court, 10Bou Towers, Brion Court, Footprints Apartments, Lekki Luxury Flats, and Brasas Mall on Admiralty Way in Lekki.

What you should know

Last month, the government ordered the immediate demolition of illegal structures obstructing drainage channels and canal rights of way in Agungi, Ajiran and Ikota as part of efforts to tackle persistent flooding in the affected communities.

According to the government, the enforcement exercise will involve reopening blocked drainage channels and removing developments found to have encroached on drainage alignments and waterways.

The announcement came as several parts of Lagos have experienced flooding in recent days following persistent rainfall across the state.