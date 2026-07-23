Nigerian equities slump 0.50% driven by maximum losses in Nestlé, BUA Foods

The Nigerian equities market snapped its two-day rally on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, with the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) declining 0.50% to close at 245,418.37 points, down from 246,659.56 points at Tuesday’s close.

Market capitalisation fell to N158.32 trillion from N159.12 trillion, wiping out approximately N800.70 billion in investor value during the session.

The session’s losses were largely driven by double-digit declines in two of the market’s largest consumer goods names.

Nestlé Nigeria shed maximum 10% to close at N2,812.50, while BUA Foods also fell 10% to N845.10.

UAC Nigeria (UACN) and a string of other heavyweight counters extended the sector’s woes, dropping -7.75% to N184.45.

Closing market statistics — Wednesday, July 22, 2026

All-Share Index (ASI): 245,418.37 points, down -0.50% from 246,659.56 points.

Market capitalization: N158.32 trillion, down -0.50% from N159.12 trillion.

Total deals: down -5.20% to 47,458 from 50,059.

Trading volume: up +34.34% to 1.25 billion shares from 932.45 million.

Market value/turnover: up +139.80% to N118.18 billion from N49.28 billion.

Year-to-date performance: up +57.71% (ASI); Market capitalization: up +59.31%.

Top 5 Gainers:

Cadbury Nigeria: up +10.00% to N62.70.

Transexpress: up +10.00% to N3.08.

Unilever Nigeria: up +10.00% to N137.50.

Thomas Wyatt: up +9.95% to N4.09.

UPDC REIT: up +9.40% to N12.80.

Top 5 Losers:

Nestlé Nigeria: down -10.00% to N2,812.50.

BUA Foods: down -10.00% to N845.10.

Mecure: down -9.94% to N69.30.

International Energy Insurance (INTENEGINS): down -9.84% to N4.40.

UAC Nigeria (UACN): down -7.75% to N184.45.

Driving the losses:

Apart from the sharp losses recorded by the top five losers, the losses in Guinness Nigeria (-2.35% to N332), Stanbic IBTC Holdings (-2.34% to N163), NAHCO (-1.22% to N170), Transcorp (-0.36% to N41.40), further outweighed strong gains elsewhere in the consumer goods space.

Conversely, Unilever Nigeria and Cadbury Nigeria both hit their 10% daily rise limits, closing higher at N137.50 and N62.70 respectively, and providing support for the market.

NASCON Allied Industries added +8.89% to close at N196.00, while PZ Cussons Nigeria rose +6.19% to N84.95.

Banking stocks also provided support, with First HoldCo rising +4.76% to N110.00

Zenith Bank gained +2.72% to N121.00.

Access Holdings added +2.12% to close at N26.55.

GTCO edged up +0.08% to N129.10.

MTN Nigeria rose +1.92% to N850.

The broader market advance in these names was driven mainly by strong performances from consumer goods and financial stocks. However, the sheer weight of Nestlé and BUA Foods proved too much for the index to overcome.

Sector performance:

Sector performance was mixed. The NGX Consumer Goods Index, however, bore the brunt of the session’s losses, falling 5.04% to 4,469.32 points from 4,706.62 points, as the declines in Nestlé, BUA Foods, and UACN overwhelmed gains in Cadbury, Unilever, and NASCON.

The NGX Banking Index gained 1.51% to close at 2,458.85 points from 2,422.31 points, while the NGX Insurance Index rose 1.64% to 1,163.10 points from 1,144.34 points.

The NGX Industrial Index also advanced, up 0.81% to 10,413.93 points.

The NGX Oil/Gas Index was roughly flat, easing marginally to 5,255.17 points from 5,255.33 points.

The NGX Commodity Index closed unchanged at 1,781.26 points.

The NGX Growth Index recorded the steepest decline of any tracked index, tumbling 7.99% to 33,872.11 points from 36,815.02 points.

Top gainers and losers:

On the gainers’ table, Cadbury Nigeria and Transexpress both hit their 10% daily limit, closing at N62.70 and N3.08 respectively, alongside Unilever Nigeria (+10.00% to N137.50).

Thomas Wyatt Nigeria followed at +9.95% to N4.09, while UPDC REIT rose 9.40% to N12.80.

On the losers’ side, Nestlé Nigeria and BUA Foods both shed their 10% daily limit.

Mecure Industries fell 9.94% to N69.30, International Energy Insurance dropped 9.84% to N4.40, and UAC Nigeria declined 7.75% to N184.45.

What you should know:

Wednesday’s pullback ends a two-session winning streak that had pushed the index to a fresh record high earlier in the week.

The sharp divergence within the consumer goods sector, with Cadbury, Unilever, and NASCON rallying even as Nestlé and BUA Foods tumbled, highlights how single-stock swings among heavyweight names can move entire sector indices, and the broader market, in either direction within a single session.

With banking and insurance stocks still posting gains, the day’s overall decline appears concentrated rather than broad-based.

The pullback may be driven more by profit-taking and stock-specific factors in select consumer goods names than a shift in overall market sentiment.