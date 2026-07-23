H1 2026: Transcorp Hotels Plc Consolidates Growth, Reports ₦13.7 Billion PBT

Transcorp Hotels Plc (NGX: TRANSCOHOT), the hospitality subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc (“Transcorp Group”), has announced its unaudited results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, driven by disciplined cost management and continued operational excellence despite moderated revenue.

The Company delivered ₦10.5 billion in profit after tax, a 21% increase from ₦8.7 billion in Q2 2025, while Profit Before Tax (PBT) increased by 12% to ₦13.7 billion from ₦12.2 billion in the same period in 2025.

Key Highlights

Revenue stood at ₦44.4 billion, compared to ₦46.9 billion in Q2 2025, driven by softer market demand in our International Business segment.

Profit Before Tax increased by 12% to ₦13.7 billion, from ₦12.2 billion.

Profit After Tax rose by 21% to ₦10.5 billion, compared to ₦8.7 billion in the corresponding period last year.

Operating Expense Margin improved by 3 percentage points, demonstrating continued operational efficiency and prudent cost management.

These results validate Transcorp Hotels’ resilience and focus on operational excellence, cost efficiency, and customer-centric innovation, reinforcing its leadership in Nigeria’s hospitality sector.

Management Commentary

Managing Director/CEO, Transcorp Hotels Plc, Uzoamaka Oshogwe commented:

“Our Q2 2026 performance reflects the resilience of our business and the disciplined execution of our strategy in a dynamic operating environment. While market conditions remained challenging, we continued to deliver strong profitability by staying focused on operational excellence, commercial agility, and creating exceptional experiences for our guests. We remain committed to strengthening our market leadership, investing strategically in our business, and delivering sustainable long-term value for our shareholders.”

Chief Finance Officer, Transcorp Hotels Plc, Oluwatobiloba Ojediran, added:

“Our disciplined approach to cost management, revenue optimisation, and operational execution delivered a 12% increase in Profit Before Tax to ₦13.7 billion, alongside a 21% growth in Profit After Tax to ₦10.5 billion, compared with ₦8.7 billion in the corresponding period last year. These strong financial results reinforce the resilience of our business, provide a solid platform for sustainable growth, and position us to continue investing strategically while delivering long-term value for our shareholders.”

Beyond the numbers, Transcorp Hotels continues to strengthen its portfolio of iconic assets. Transcorp Hilton Abuja remains one of the Company’s flagship properties, while Transcorp Centre, one of West Africa’s largest purpose-built event and conference venues, is fast becoming a landmark for business, tourism, and world-class events in Nigeria. Since its launch, the venue has hosted several landmark gatherings, further cementing its position as a premier venue for high-profile corporate and social gatherings.

About Transcorp Hotels Plc

Transcorp Hotels Plc is the hospitality subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc, one of Africa’s leading listed companies with strategic investments in the power, hospitality, and energy sectors. Transcorp Hotels is redefining hospitality standards in Africa through its businesses, including the iconic Transcorp Hilton Abuja and the recently launched 5,000-seat capacity Transcorp Centre.

www.transcorphotels.com