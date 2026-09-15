Simple Access to the Dangote Refinery IPO with i-invest

For many Nigerians, the Dangote Refinery Initial Public Offering (IPO) is more than another investment opportunity. It is an opportunity to participate in the ownership of one of Africa’s most significant industrial assets. The public offer of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE opens on September 14, 2026, offering 4.1 billion ordinary shares at ₦525 […]

For many Nigerians, the Dangote Refinery Initial Public Offering (IPO) is more than another investment opportunity. It is an opportunity to participate in the ownership of one of Africa’s most significant industrial assets.

The public offer of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE opens on September 14, 2026, offering 4.1 billion ordinary shares at ₦525 per share. If fully subscribed, the offer is expected to raise approximately ₦2.15 trillion.

Retail participation has been designed to be accessible. Investors can apply for as few as 10 shares, representing an investment of ₦5,250, with subsequent applications in multiples of 10 shares.

For investors who prefer to manage their investments digitally, i-invest provides a convenient way to participate in the offer from a mobile device.

A simple digital route to the Dangote Refinery IPO

i-invest is a digital investment platform powered by Parthian, a Securities and Exchange Commission-regulated financial services group. The platform provides access to fixed-income investments, savings, equities and public offers, giving investors a convenient digital alternative to more traditional investment and application processes.

Through i-invest, eligible investors can complete the IPO subscription process in a few simple steps.

The proposition is straightforward: investors can prepare their account, select the Dangote Refinery public offer, enter their desired subscription and submit their application through the app.

That convenience becomes particularly relevant for an offer expected to attract substantial retail participation.

How to subscribe through i-invest

1. Download or open the i-invest app

The app is available on iOS and Android.

2. Complete your account verification

Ensure your profile information and Know Your Customer (KYC) details are complete, including your BVN and other required information. A Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) account is required for holding shares electronically. i-invest automatically provides a CSCS account for eligible customers, subject to approval.

3. Fund your i-invest wallet

Have the amount you intend to subscribe with available in your account. You can subscribe easily.

4. Subscribe

Access the Dangote Refinery Offer from the homepage, enter the number of shares you wish to apply for, review the details and submit your subscription. The minimum application is 10 shares, costing ₦5,250 at the offer price of ₦525 per share.

Why convenience matters

Public offers can attract significant investor interest, and the difference between being interested in an opportunity and actually participating can often come down to how easy the process is.

With i-invest, the application can be handled from a smartphone, giving investors a familiar digital experience while accessing a regulated capital-market channel.

For investors who already use i-invest for other investments, the process also takes place within a platform they already know.

Customers will also be able to manage and sell their shares through the platform, while continuing to access a broad range of savings and investment products beyond the IPO.

That convenience does not remove the need to understand the investment. An IPO is an equity investment, and the value of shares can rise or fall after listing. Dividends are not guaranteed, and investors may lose some or all of their invested capital. The Dangote IPO’s official materials advise investors to read the prospectus and, where necessary, consult their stockbroker or financial adviser before subscribing.

The sensible approach, therefore, is to understand the offer, consider the risks and make an informed decision about whether it is appropriate for you.

For those who want a digital way to access the offer, i-invest puts the subscription process right in your pocket. Download i-invest and get IPO-ready.