Invest in the Dangote Petroleum IPO with MorganCapital

Take your place in the Dangote Petroleum IPO through MorganCapital Securities Limited—a leading Trading Licence Holder of the Nigerian Exchange Limited and an appointed market intermediary for the offer. With MorganCapital, investors enjoy a simple and seamless digital investment experience, competitive brokerage fees and convenient access to our i-Trade platform. MorganCapital combines digital convenience, competitive […]

Take your place in the Dangote Petroleum IPO through MorganCapital Securities Limited—a leading Trading Licence Holder of the Nigerian Exchange Limited and an appointed market intermediary for the offer.

With MorganCapital, investors enjoy a simple and seamless digital investment experience, competitive brokerage fees and convenient access to our i-Trade platform. MorganCapital combines digital convenience, competitive brokerage fees and professional market execution to make investing simpler and more accessible.

To further enhance the investor experience, MorganCapital has deployed a new Website App, providing clients with a more seamless digital experience and convenient access to investment services. Together with our i-Trade platform, investors can enjoy efficient digital access to the Nigerian capital market.

And the relationship continues beyond the IPO. Following allotment and listing, investors can conveniently manage and trade their shares through MorganCapital, subject to applicable market and regulatory requirements.

From IPO subscription to secondary-market trading, MorganCapital is with you all the way.

Subscribe to the Dangote Petroleum IPO through MorganCapital Securities Limited — simple, digital and convenient.

Investment in equities is subject to market risks. Prospective investors should carefully review the applicable offer documents before making an investment decision.