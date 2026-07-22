FCMB Moves to Unlock Capital for Healthcare Growth

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) will on July 28, 2026, convene healthcare operators, financiers, investors, policymakers, development partners and industry experts at the inaugural FCMB Healthcare Summit to explore financing and partnership opportunities for building a stronger and more sustainable healthcare sector in Nigeria.The summit, themed “Financing Growth: Unlocking Opportunity, Building the Future of Healthcare,” reflects […]

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) will on July 28, 2026, convene healthcare operators, financiers, investors, policymakers, development partners and industry experts at the inaugural FCMB Healthcare Summit to explore financing and partnership opportunities for building a stronger and more sustainable healthcare sector in Nigeria.

The summit, themed “Financing Growth: Unlocking Opportunity, Building the Future of Healthcare,” reflects FCMB’s commitment to supporting strategic sectors of the Nigerian economy through innovative financing, partnerships and capacity building that promote inclusive and sustainable growth.

The Honourable Minister of State for Health, Dr Iziaq Salako, will deliver the keynote address, “The Future of Healthcare Financing in Nigeria,” setting the tone for discussions focused on the financing and delivery priorities shaping the sector.

The summit will feature keynote presentations, executive conversations and panel discussions examining the future of healthcare financing and delivery in Nigeria. Discussions will focus on access to capital, investment readiness, partnerships, governance, and the opportunities to build healthcare businesses that can grow sustainably.

Speaking ahead of the summit, MD/CEO of First City Monument Bank, Yemisi Edun, said healthcare is critical to Nigeria’s economic development and that sustainable healthcare delivery requires collaboration across the public and private sectors.

“A resilient healthcare system is fundamental to the wellbeing and productivity of every nation. At FCMB, we recognise that sustainable healthcare delivery requires more than clinical excellence. It also depends on access to appropriate financing, sound business management, strategic partnerships and long-term investment. The FCMB Healthcare Summit will bring key stakeholders together to exchange ideas, strengthen partnerships and identify practical approaches that can help healthcare businesses grow sustainably and improve healthcare outcomes for Nigerians.”

Edun added that FCMB is committed to providing financial solutions that support healthcare providers as they expand infrastructure, acquire modern equipment, strengthen working capital and improve operational efficiency.

Nigeria’s healthcare sector continues to face challenges, including infrastructure gaps, rising operating costs, foreign exchange pressures, workforce constraints and the need for stronger governance, investment readiness and access to capital. Addressing these issues will require sustained collaboration among healthcare providers, financial institutions, government, investors and development partners.

The FCMB Healthcare Summit is designed to support that collaboration by creating a platform for stakeholders to exchange insights, explore emerging opportunities and identify practical pathways for strengthening the sector.

FCMB will also showcase its healthcare-focused financial solutions in a dedicated “Financing Healthcare Growth” session, highlighting financing options that can support infrastructure expansion, equipment acquisition, working capital, digital transformation and long-term business growth.

Mrs Njide Ndili, President of the Healthcare Federation of Nigeria, will deliver an industry address titled “Building a Stronger Private Healthcare Sector: Leadership, Collaboration and Sustainable Financing for the Future.”

The summit will also feature panel discussions on “Unlocking Capital, Partnerships and Sustainable Growth in Nigeria’s Healthcare Sector” and “From Survival to Scale: Building Bankable Healthcare Businesses in Nigeria.” An executive conversation, “Building Healthcare Businesses That Attract Capital,” will explore leadership, governance, investment readiness and sustainable growth.

By convening leaders from healthcare, finance, government and development institutions, the FCMB Healthcare Summit seeks to move the conversation beyond identifying challenges towards exploring practical financing and partnership opportunities that can support the sustainable growth of Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

Health Business Academy for Africa (HBA) is the technical partner for the summit, providing industry expertise and strategic support. HBA is a leading executive education and strategic advisory platform dedicated to strengthening the leadership, business and institutional capacity required to build sustainable, high-performing healthcare organisations across Africa.