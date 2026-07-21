PFIPC: ICPC confirms inviting Femi Gbajabiamila to gather facts

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Tuesday confirmed that it invited the Chief of Staff to the President, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, to "gather facts" regarding the alleged fake Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC).

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Tuesday confirmed that it invited the Chief of Staff to the President, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, to “gather facts” regarding the alleged fake Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC).

The ICPC disclosed this in a statement.

Nairametrics previously reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja had issued an arrest warrant against the Director-General (DG) of the alleged fake PFIPC, Adeniyi Adeyemi, following his absence from scheduled court proceedings.

What the ICPC is saying

The ICPC confirmed that the Chief of Staff was at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja on Monday, July 20, 2026, to give a statement in connection with the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the purported PFIPC.

The Commission said the Chief of Staff’s visit was at the invitation of its investigators and was consistent with “its ongoing efforts to gather all relevant facts in the matter.”

“Mr. Gbajabiamila arrived at the Commission in the afternoon and spent some time responding to enquiries from investigators, after which he departed the premises.

“He was not arrested; he simply willingly honoured an invitation,” the ICPC stated.

The Commission stressed that the investigation will continue and that further updates will be communicated as appropriate.

Get up to speed

The prosecution has lined up several witnesses, including the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, alongside officials from the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, police officers, civil servants, and individuals allegedly linked to the operations of the purported agency.

Hotel operators, a clergyman, and persons said to have worked with Adeyemi at the alleged agency are also expected to testify.

Investigators alleged that Adeyemi operated the purported agency from the Federal Secretariat Complex, Abuja, before his arrest.

The police case follows a public dispute over the existence of the alleged PFIPC after Adeyemi challenged the Presidency’s denial that the body ever existed.

Adeyemi accused the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, of making conflicting statements regarding both the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC) and the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC).

During a recent press briefing, Adeyemi called for an independent probe into the two bodies.

He claimed that N400 million was paid through intermediaries, with an additional N200 million allegedly requested—claims that have not been substantiated.

Adeyemi also argued that references to both the PFIPC and the Presidential Economic Advisory Council appeared in the 2026 Appropriation Act, questioning the government’s position that the organisations never officially existed.

Amid the development, the police announced Adeyemi’s arrest.

What you should know

The planned prosecution comes as the ICPC continues a broader investigation ordered by President Tinubu. The Senate had earlier declined to immediately investigate the inclusion of the alleged PFIPC in the 2026 Appropriation Act, opting instead to await the outcome of the anti-graft agency’s probe.

The President directed the ICPC to investigate not only Adeyemi’s activities but also those of any collaborators and the circumstances that may have enabled the alleged fake agency to appear legitimate.

The probe will examine the alleged forgery of appointment letters and other government documents, claims of presidential appointments allegedly used to obtain official recognition and diplomatic support, including visa facilitation, as well as the opening and operation of bank accounts in the names of the purported agencies.

Investigators are also expected to trace funds linked to the alleged scheme, determine whether any public officials, financial institutions, intermediaries, or private individuals facilitated its operations, identify institutional loopholes that may have been exploited, and recommend measures to prevent similar incidents.