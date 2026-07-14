Police arrest alleged fake PFIPC Director General, Adeniyi Adeyemi

Operatives of the Nigerian Police Force are reported to have arrested the Director General of the fake Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), Adeniyi Adeyemi, in a monitored report seen on TVC News. His arrest comes barely a few hours after Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court in Abuja issued a warrant for […]

Operatives of the Nigerian Police Force are reported to have arrested the Director General of the fake Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), Adeniyi Adeyemi, in a monitored report seen on TVC News.

His arrest comes barely a few hours after Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court in Abuja issued a warrant for his arrest.

In a video shared by TVC, Adeyemi was seen being questioned.

Adeyemi was scheduled to be arraigned on an eight-count charge, FHC/ABJ/CR/562/2025, filed by the police and relating to forgery, fraud, and impersonation.

However, when the case was called by the Registrar at the resumed proceedings, Adeyemi and other defendants were absent.

Wisdom Madaki, the lawyer to the police, subsequently urged the court to issue a bench warrant for Adeyemi’s arrest following his absence.

Adeyemi’s lawyer, Genesis Francis, told the court that his client feared for his life and had written a letter to President Bola Tinubu.

Justice Umar consequently directed all security agencies to arrest Adeyemi wherever he is found and then adjourned until September 30 for arraignment.

More to follow…