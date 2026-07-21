Mark Zuckerberg reclaims world’s 5th richest spot as Dell shares extend decline

Mark Zuckerberg has reclaimed the position of the world's fifth-richest person after a recent selloff in Dell Technologies shares wiped about $2 billion off Michael Dell's fortune.

Mark Zuckerberg has reclaimed the position of the world’s fifth-richest person after a recent selloff in Dell Technologies shares wiped about $2 billion off Michael Dell’s fortune.

According to the latest Forbes Real-Time Billionaires rankings, Zuckerberg’s net worth stood at $222.1 billion as of Monday, edging past Dell, whose wealth fell to $221.1 billion following another decline in the computer maker’s share price.

The ranking shift comes after Dell Technologies shares fell 3.3% on Monday, extending last week’s 8.8% decline and taking the stock down more than 18% from its record intraday high of $469 reached on June 1.

What they are saying

Despite the recent correction, Michael Dell remains one of the biggest beneficiaries of the artificial intelligence (AI) investment boom this year.

Dell Technologies’ shares have surged approximately 200% year-to-date, helping Dell’s fortune climb from $141 billion at the start of 2026 to more than $221 billion.

His wealth has also increased by roughly 864% since 2020, when Forbes estimated his net worth at $22.9 billion.

The company’s rally has been driven largely by soaring demand for AI infrastructure, with Dell emerging as one of the leading suppliers of servers and hardware powering data centres.

The strong earnings performance triggered the company’s biggest single-day share gain on record earlier this year, propelling Dell briefly ahead of Zuckerberg in the global wealth rankings.

The company has also attracted attention from U.S. President Donald Trump, who disclosed a stake in Dell during the first quarter and publicly encouraged investors to buy the stock.

While Dell shares continued to retreat, Meta Platforms’ stock recovered from earlier losses during Monday’s trading session to trade roughly flat before the market closed, helping Zuckerberg maintain his lead over Dell.

What you should know

Mark Zuckerberg’s return to the world’s top five richest individuals comes after years of dramatic swings in his personal fortune, largely driven by Meta’s stock performance.

In 2021, Zuckerberg became the youngest person ever to amass a net worth exceeding $100 billion, joining the exclusive centibillionaire club at age 36. At the time, his wealth was anchored by his roughly 13% stake in Facebook, now Meta Platforms, whose portfolio includes Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

His fortune, however, plunged in 2022 as investors punished Meta’s heavy spending on the metaverse, wiping tens of billions of dollars from his wealth. The company’s turnaround since then has been powered by aggressive investments in artificial intelligence, improved profitability and renewed investor confidence.

Nairametrics reported in September 2024 that Zuckerberg had emerged as the year’s biggest wealth gainer after adding $54 billion to his net worth, overtaking Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in year-to-date wealth gains. Meta’s shares had climbed more than fivefold from their 2022 lows, pushing the company’s market valuation above $1.3 trillion and cementing Zuckerberg’s position among the world’s wealthiest individuals.