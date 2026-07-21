Etex Group Appoints Peju Adebajo as Managing Director for Nigerite and Emenite Limited

The Etex Group has announced the appointment of Peju Adebajo as the Managing Director of Nigerite Limited and Emenite Limited, marking a new chapter in the leadership of both organisations.Adebajo succeeds Denis Simonin, whose six years of leadership contributed significantly to the growth and development of the businesses in Nigeria. A seasoned business leader with […]

The Etex Group has announced the appointment of Peju Adebajo as the Managing Director of Nigerite Limited and Emenite Limited, marking a new chapter in the leadership of both organisations.

Adebajo succeeds Denis Simonin, whose six years of leadership contributed significantly to the growth and development of the businesses in Nigeria.

A seasoned business leader with over three decades of experience across financial services, manufacturing, building materials and corporate governance, she has held several board-level positions in leading organisations in Nigeria and internationally.

She currently serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director on the boards of Wolseley Jersey Ltd and FCMB Group Plc. She is a member of the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council on Climate and Nature Governance. Her previous leadership roles include Chief Executive Officer of Lumos Nigeria, Managing Director of Lafarge Africa Plc, Chief Executive Officer of Mouka Limited, UTC Nigeria Plc.

She also held senior management positions at UBA Group, Boston Consulting Group and Citibank.

Speaking on her appointment, Adebajo reaffirmed her commitment to building on the strong foundation established by the companies, with a focus on operational excellence, innovation and collaboration.

“It is a privilege to join the talented teams at Nigerite and Emenite. I look forward to working with our customers, partners, and teammates as we continue to strengthen our business and create value in the Nigerian market,” she said.

Her appointment reflects Nigerite and Emenite’s continued focus on strengthening their market leadership through innovation, operational excellence and customer-focused solutions. The companies remain committed to delivering quality building materials, creating lasting value for customers, partners and stakeholders, and driving sustainable growth in the Nigerian market.