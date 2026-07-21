Andersen Group Inc. Expands African Platform with Acquisition of Two Nigerian Member Firms

Andersen Group Inc. (NYSE: ANDG) today announced the acquisition of Andersen Tax LP in Nigeria (“Andersen in Nigeria”), a member firm of Andersen Global, and Verraki Partners, a member of Andersen Consulting.The transaction formalizes the integration of both firms into Andersen Group’s public company structure and strengthens the firm’s multidisciplinary platform across Africa’s largest economy. […]

Andersen Group Inc. (NYSE: ANDG) today announced the acquisition of Andersen Tax LP in Nigeria (“Andersen in Nigeria”), a member firm of Andersen Global, and Verraki Partners, a member of Andersen Consulting.

The transaction formalizes the integration of both firms into Andersen Group’s public company structure and strengthens the firm’s multidisciplinary platform across Africa’s largest economy.

Nigeria was among the first African markets Andersen entered in 2017. Since then, Andersen in Nigeria has become a cornerstone of the firm’s regional presence, delivering tax advisory, transfer pricing, corporate and commercial advisory, regulatory and transactional services, and accounting advisory to multinational corporations, domestic enterprises, and high-net-worth individuals operating in one of Africa’s most dynamic markets.

“Our journey since 2017 has been defined by rapid growth and expanding technical depth to meet the evolving needs of our clients,” said Olaleye Adebiyi, office managing director of Andersen in Nigeria. “Becoming part of Andersen Group reinforces our integrated service model and enhances our ability to deliver seamless, multidisciplinary solutions across Nigeria and the broader region.”

Verraki Partners is a Nigerian strategy and technology consulting firm focused on enterprise transformation for both private sector and government clients. As a member of Andersen Consulting since its global launch in 2025, Verraki brings capabilities in strategy, digital transformation, performance improvement, and technology modernization—complementing Andersen’s tax, legal, valuation, and advisory services.

“From the outset, our goal was to help build an integrated consulting platform that delivers measurable impact for clients,” said Olaniyi Yusuf, managing partner of Verraki. “Formal integration into Andersen Group enhances coordination across disciplines and geographies, enabling us to better support modernization, resilience, and sustainable growth initiatives.”

“Nigeria represents one of the most influential and high-growth markets in Africa,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. “Bringing Andersen in Nigeria and Verraki Partners into Andersen Group aligns these leading firms under our U.S.-listed public company structure and strengthens our ability to deliver coordinated, multidisciplinary services across the continent.”

The acquisition deepens Andersen’s investment in Africa and underscores its commitment to building a globally integrated platform combining tax, consulting, legal, and advisory capabilities.

About Andersen

Andersen is a leading provider of independent tax, valuation and financial advisory services to individuals, family offices, businesses and alternative investment funds in the United States. Andersen’s differentiated approach to client service is rooted in core values that emphasize stewardship, transparency and the seamless delivery of independent, high-quality service. Worldwide, Andersen’s presence spans more than 180 countries through its global platform of member and collaborating firms delivering tax, legal, valuation and consulting services across more than 1,000 locations with over 3,000 partners and 50,000 professionals.

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