Nigeria’s pension industry consolidates as N31 trillion asset base fuels mergers

Nigeria’s pension industry is undergoing a major transformation as mergers and acquisitions reshape the competitive landscape, creating larger and stronger Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) in a market now managing over N31 trillion in assets.

Nigeria’s pension industry is undergoing a major transformation as mergers and acquisitions reshape the competitive landscape, creating larger and stronger Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) in a market now managing over N31 trillion in assets.

The trend was highlighted by Ugo Obichukwu on the latest edition of the Money Brief podcast, where he noted that regulatory reforms, rapid asset growth, rising technology costs, and increasing competition are driving operators toward consolidation.

According to him, the sector is evolving from a fragmented market into one increasingly dominated by large financial institutions with the capital and scale to compete effectively.

What they are saying

The latest development in the sector is the proposed merger between Premium Pension Limited and Trustfund Pensions Limited.

The planned combination follows a series of high-profile transactions that have altered the industry’s structure in recent years. These include Access Holdings’ acquisition of Sigma Pensions and First Guarantee Pension, which were combined with ARM Pensions to create Access ARM Pensions, as well as Leadway Holdings’ acquisition of PAL Pensions.

Obichukwu said the race for scale is being fueled by the industry’s extraordinary growth trajectory.

“Total pension assets under management increased to N27.5 trillion by the end of 2025. By May 2026, according to official records, it had risen to about N31.3 trillion. That is roughly N4 trillion in additional value created by the industry in just five months,” he said.

He added that the rapid growth in pension assets, combined with stricter regulatory requirements, is encouraging operators to build stronger and more resilient institutions.

More insights

A key factor behind the consolidation trend is the National Pension Commission’s (PenCom) evolving regulatory framework, particularly its focus on stronger capital buffers.

According to Obichukwu, PFAs managing less than N500 billion in assets are expected to maintain a minimum regulatory capital base of N20 billion, while larger operators face higher capital requirements.

Industry estimates suggest the recapitalisation exercise could require pension operators to raise as much as N275 billion in fresh capital.

Although significantly smaller than the banking sector’s recent recapitalisation drive, the requirement represents a major shift for an industry that historically operated with relatively low capital thresholds.

The implication, according to analysts, is that smaller pension operators may increasingly seek mergers or strategic partnerships to meet regulatory expectations and remain competitive.

Technology costs raising barriers to entry

Beyond regulation, the cost of operating a modern pension business has increased significantly.

Obichukwu noted that contributors now expect digital services comparable to those offered by banks and fintech companies, forcing PFAs to invest heavily in technology infrastructure.

These investments include mobile applications, real-time account monitoring, instant RSA statements, digital onboarding systems, automated retirement processing, cybersecurity infrastructure, and AI-powered customer service tools.

As pension assets continue to grow, operators are also under pressure to strengthen investment research capabilities to identify higher-yield opportunities and manage increasingly complex portfolios.

For smaller firms, these costs can be difficult to absorb independently, making consolidation an attractive strategic option.

Market leaders tightening their grip

The consolidation trend is also being driven by increasing market concentration.

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers has maintained its position as the industry’s largest operator for more than a decade, while emerging giants such as Access ARM are expanding their footprint through acquisitions.

According to Obichukwu, PenCom data show that the top five PFAs accounted for approximately 62% of all new Retirement Savings Account (RSA) registrations in late 2025.

The two largest operators alone captured nearly 40% of new registrations during the period, highlighting the growing dominance of market leaders.

This concentration is intensifying pressure on mid-sized operators to seek scale through mergers if they hope to compete effectively.

Informal sector remains major growth opportunity

Despite the industry’s record asset base, significant growth opportunities remain untapped.

Obichukwu noted that a large proportion of Nigeria’s workforce remains outside the formal pension system, with the informal sector accounting for more than half of the country’s economic activity.

While micro-pension providers and fintech-driven platforms are beginning to make inroads into this segment, industry players believe larger balance sheets and stronger operational capabilities will be required to achieve meaningful penetration.

The push aligns with PenCom’s broader “Pension Revolution 2.0” agenda, which seeks to expand pension coverage, strengthen corporate governance, deepen digitisation, and build a more resilient industry.

What you should know

Nigeria’s pension assets reached a record N31.32 trillion in May 2026, according to PenCom’s unaudited industry report released on June 29, 2026.

The figure represents a 1.23% increase from N30.94 trillion recorded in April, with the industry adding approximately N384.98 billion in assets within a month.

On a year-on-year basis, pension assets grew by 29.5% from N24.18 trillion in May 2025, underscoring the sector’s rapid expansion and reinforcing the strategic importance of scale in an increasingly competitive market.