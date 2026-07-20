Busha Business Collaborates with Tether to Expand Stablecoin Infrastructure for African Businesses

Busha Business, the B2B infrastructure arm of Busha, has collaborated with Tether, the largest company in the digital asset industry and the issuer of USD₮, to expand access to licensed stablecoin infrastructure for African businesses.

The collaboration enables businesses to access globally connected stablecoin liquidity for faster cross-border payments, more efficient treasury management, and quicker settlement of international transactions, reducing many of the delays and costs associated with traditional banking channels.

This announcement comes as businesses across Africa increasingly seek faster and more reliable ways to move money internationally. Cross-border payments remain expensive and slow, treasury management has become more complex amid currency volatility, and fragmented banking systems continue to create friction for businesses operating across multiple markets. At the same time, the International Monetary Fund recently noted that Nigeria ranks second globally on Chainalysis’ Crypto Adoption Index and highlighted the importance of regulated infrastructure to support continued adoption.

Built on Busha’s SEC-licensed digital asset foundation, Busha Business was created to meet that need by providing compliant financial infrastructure that helps businesses move, manage, and grow money across borders.

Today, Busha Business serves more than 1,500 businesses across Nigeria and Kenya. In Kenya alone, more than 250 businesses process millions of Kenyan shillings in daily transactions through the platform to pay international suppliers, manage treasury operations, and settle cross-border payments.

“Cross-border transactions are still slow and expensive for the businesses and individuals who depend on them, especially in emerging markets, and closing that gap requires collaboration between companies committed to solving it,” said Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether. “Together with Busha, we’re enabling faster, more reliable money movement across Africa and advancing our shared commitment to building resilient, inclusive financial infrastructure globally.”

By leveraging Tether’s global ecosystem, Busha Business provides businesses with access to stablecoin liquidity that supports international commerce, simplifies treasury operations, and reduces dependence on slower, more expensive payment rails.

Busha Business serves large corporates, importers and exporters, e-commerce merchants, SMEs, fintech companies, and developers building financial products for African markets. Through Busha Pay, businesses can accept international payments from customers worldwide, with settlement in USD. In contrast, its business savings products enable companies to earn daily yields on idle USD and Naira balances, offering highly competitive, market-driven rates powered by licensed third-party asset management partners.

The collaboration reflects a broader shift in global commerce as businesses increasingly adopt stablecoins for international payments, liquidity management, and treasury operations. Rather than treating stablecoins solely as investment assets, businesses are using them as practical financial infrastructure and quicker settlement rails for everyday commercial activity.

The announcement also builds on Busha’s long-term vision of expanding stablecoin-powered financial infrastructure across Africa. Earlier this year, speaking at Africa Tech Summit Nairobi, Busha Co-founder and COO Moyo Sodipo called for greater usage of African and locally relevant stablecoin infrastructure to improve trade across Sub-Saharan Africa and reduce reliance on legacy payment systems built for other markets.

“Businesses need financial infrastructure that moves at the speed of modern commerce,” said Moyo Sodipo, Co-founder and COO of Busha. “Through our collaboration with Tether, we are giving businesses access to globally connected liquidity on licensed infrastructure designed for faster payments, stronger treasury management, and more efficient international trade. This is another step toward building the financial rails that African businesses need to compete globally.”

As African businesses continue to expand beyond their domestic markets, demand for regulated stablecoin infrastructure is expected to grow alongside the increasing adoption of digital assets for commercial use. Collaboration between licensed regional infrastructure providers and global stablecoin networks will play an important role in shaping how businesses access capital, settle international transactions, and participate in the global economy.

About Busha Business

Busha Business is the B2B infrastructure arm of Busha and Africa’s licensed stablecoin and payments infrastructure for businesses. Operating in Nigeria and Kenya, Busha Business enables businesses to move, manage, protect, and grow money across borders through cross-border payments, stablecoin treasury management, business savings, merchant payment solutions, and API infrastructure for fintechs and developers. Built on Busha’s SEC-licensed foundation, Busha Business provides compliant, transparent, and scalable financial infrastructure for businesses operating in a global economy.

About Tether and USD₮

Tether is a pioneer in stablecoin technology, driven by a mission to revolutionize the global financial landscape and provide accessible, secure, and efficient financial, communication, and energy infrastructure. Tether enables greater financial inclusion and communication resilience, fosters economic growth, and empowers individuals and businesses.

As the creator of the largest, most transparent, and liquid stablecoin in the industry, Tether is dedicated to building sustainable and resilient infrastructure for the benefit of underserved communities. By leveraging cutting-edge blockchain and peer-to-peer technology, it is committed to bridging the gap between traditional financial systems and the potential of decentralized finance.