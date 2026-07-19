10 most profitable side hustles for Nigerian professionals in 2026

Here are the 10 most profitable side hustles Nigerian professionals are pursuing in 2026.

The reality for Nigerian professionals is that a single income source is no longer enough to keep pace with the rising cost of living.

Despite a slight moderation in headline inflation to 15.91% in June, analysts say food prices, the largest expense for most households, remain the biggest driver of inflation, with increases in farm produce costs continuing to squeeze disposable incomes.

At the same time, persistent naira depreciation has eroded purchasing power, while the costs of housing, transportation, healthcare and education have continued to climb, forcing many workers to rethink how they earn and save.

Housing costs illustrate the growing financial pressure.

According to the Lagos Island Residential Market Report 2026, Lekki Phase 1 recorded the fastest rental growth among Lagos Island’s prime residential districts, with average annual rent for a two-bedroom apartment reaching N10 million after posting a five-year compound annual growth rate of 35.9%. For many professionals living in commercial hubs such as Lagos, these rising costs have made supplementary income less of a luxury and more of a financial necessity.

Against this backdrop, Nigeria’s side hustle economy is expanding rapidly as professionals look beyond their monthly paycheques to build additional income streams. To identify the opportunities attracting the most attention, Nairametrics combined social listening across X, Instagram and Facebook with platform data and industry research.

The findings reveal a growing shift towards flexible, technology-enabled ventures that monetise existing skills and can be scaled with relatively little capital.

Here are the 10 most profitable side hustles Nigerian professionals are pursuing in 2026.

10. Online tutoring

Online tutoring is emerging as one of the most accessible side hustles for Nigerian professionals as the country’s e-learning industry expands to meet rising demand for quality education and workforce skills. With more than 200 million people, over half under the age of 25, Nigeria’s education system continues to struggle to meet demand, creating opportunities for professionals to monetise their expertise.

The country’s e-learning and skills development market is valued at about $1.5 billion, driven by growing internet access, digital learning adoption and the need for continuous professional development.

As the cost of formal education rises, more parents are turning to private tutors to prepare children for examinations such as WAEC, NECO and SSCE, while university students and working professionals increasingly seek coaching in coding, data analysis, finance, digital marketing and other in-demand skills.

For 9-to-5 workers, online tutoring offers a low-cost business that requires little more than a laptop, internet connection and a few evening or weekend hours. Bankers can teach financial modelling, software developers can coach coding, accountants can offer Excel lessons, while teachers and graduates can provide academic tutoring.

Some tutoring platforms pay from N30,000 per month, with earnings increasing based on the number of students and teaching hours. Professionals who source their own clients can earn N100,000 or more monthly, depending on the subjects taught, students’ age groups and class sizes.

9. Media buying (Meta & Google Ads)

As more businesses shift their marketing budgets online, media buying has become one of the most lucrative digital side hustles for professionals with marketing and analytical skills. Media buyers help brands create, manage and optimise advertising campaigns across platforms such as Meta (Facebook and Instagram) and Google Ads, ensuring businesses reach the right audience while maximising returns on their advertising spend.

The work involves audience targeting, budget management, A/B testing, campaign optimisation and performance reporting, making it particularly attractive for professionals in marketing, sales, communications and data analytics.

The business requires little upfront investment beyond a laptop, internet connection and the relevant platform certifications, many of which are available free through Meta and Google. Freelance media buyers typically charge clients on a monthly retainer or per project, while experienced professionals managing multiple accounts can earn well over N300,000 monthly or more as a side income. With thousands of Nigerian SMEs, e-commerce businesses and startups increasingly relying on digital advertising to attract customers, demand for skilled media buyers continues to grow.

8. Mobile photography

The rapid improvement in smartphone cameras has transformed mobile photography into a profitable side hustle, allowing creators to build a business without investing in expensive professional equipment.

From birthday parties and weddings to corporate events, restaurant promotions and social media content, businesses and individuals are increasingly hiring skilled mobile photographers who can deliver high-quality images optimised for digital platforms. For professionals with an eye for composition, lighting and editing, the business offers a flexible way to earn extra income during weekends and after work.

Many creators also diversify into product photography, real estate shoots and user-generated content (UGC) for brands. Depending on the client, event size and deliverables, mobile photographers can earn N120,000 or more per gig, with established creators commanding even higher rates.

As more Nigerian businesses prioritise visual content to drive online engagement, mobile photography is becoming one of the fastest-growing creative side hustles with relatively low startup costs, requiring little more than a high-end smartphone, editing apps and a strong portfolio.

7. Selling digital products

Artificial intelligence has lowered the barriers to creating and selling digital products, enabling professionals to package years of expertise into resources that can be sold repeatedly with little additional cost. Rather than starting from scratch, creators can use AI tools to develop polished workbooks, e-books, social media content calendars, budgeting spreadsheets, financial planners, CV templates, business toolkits, prompts and online guides in a fraction of the time.

An accountant, for instance, can sell Excel budget sheets and cash flow templates, while an HR professional can create interview preparation guides and CV templates. Marketing professionals can package social media calendars, content strategy templates and campaign planners for small businesses.

Once created, these products can be sold through platforms such as Selar, Gumroad or personal websites, generating recurring income without the need for inventory or physical delivery. Earnings depend on pricing, audience size and marketing, but successful creators can generate anywhere from tens of thousands to several hundred thousand naira monthly from products developed once and sold multiple times.

6. YouTube script writing

The rapid growth of the creator economy has fuelled demand for YouTube scriptwriters as content creators, media companies and brands race to produce engaging videos across niches such as business, technology, finance, health, sports and entertainment.

Behind many successful YouTube channels are freelance writers responsible for researching topics, developing storylines and crafting scripts that keep viewers watching. For professionals with strong research and storytelling skills, YouTube script writing offers a flexible side hustle that can be done remotely during evenings or weekends.

The business requires little more than a laptop, internet access and the ability to simplify complex topics into engaging, conversational content. Writers typically charge per script, per word or on a monthly retainer, with earnings increasing based on experience, turnaround time and niche expertise. Business, finance and documentary channels often pay premium rates for well-researched scripts, and experienced writers handling multiple clients can comfortably earn N200,000 or more per month.

5. Dropshipping

Dropshipping has emerged as one of the fastest-growing online side hustles for Nigerians, allowing entrepreneurs to sell products without holding inventory or managing a warehouse. Instead, sellers market products through social media or e-commerce websites, while third-party suppliers handle storage, packaging and delivery.

The model requires relatively little upfront capital, typically N50,000 to N100,000 for website setup, branding and initial advertising, making it an attractive option for 9-to-5 workers looking to build an online business in their spare time.

Income varies depending on product selection, marketing strategy and supplier reliability. Beginners can earn between N50,000 and N250,000 monthly, while experienced dropshippers running targeted Meta and Google Ads campaigns and processing higher order volumes can generate N500,000 to over N1 million a month. Profit margins typically range from 10% to 30%, with sellers earning anywhere from N2,000 to N20,000 per product, depending on the niche.

Popular categories include fashion accessories, beauty products, tech gadgets, home essentials and fitness equipment. Many Nigerian entrepreneurs also source products from local wholesale hubs such as Balogun Market and Computer Village to shorten delivery times,

4. Virtual assistance

Virtual assistance has become one of the fastest-growing remote side hustles as startups, entrepreneurs and small businesses increasingly outsource administrative tasks to remote professionals.

Virtual assistants provide services ranging from email and calendar management to customer support, data entry, travel bookings, research, social media management and basic bookkeeping, all from the comfort of their homes. The role requires strong organisational and communication skills rather than significant capital.

Most virtual assistant roles are paid on an hourly basis, with rates varying according to experience, industry, technical skills and the client’s location. Professionals working with international clients, particularly in North America, Europe and Australia often command significantly higher rates because of time zone coverage and specialised expertise.

Full-time virtual assistant roles frequently start from N250,000 per month, while experienced assistants supporting multiple clients or offering premium services such as executive assistance, project coordination or CRM management can earn considerably more.

3. Ghostwriting

Ghostwriting has evolved into a lucrative side hustle as executives, founders, creators and business leaders increasingly outsource content creation to professional writers. Ghostwriters produce LinkedIn posts, newsletters, opinion articles, speeches, books, blog posts and social media content that are published under a client’s name. For professionals with strong writing, research and storytelling skills, the business offers an opportunity to monetise their expertise while working behind the scenes for personal brands and companies.

The business requires little more than a laptop, internet access and the ability to capture a client’s voice and translate complex ideas into compelling content. Many ghostwriters secure clients through LinkedIn, referrals or freelance platforms, charging per post, article, project or monthly retainer.

Earnings vary based on experience and niche, but experienced ghostwriters working with founders, executives and international clients can comfortably earn between N200,000 and over N1 million per month, particularly when managing multiple retainers.

2. User-generated content (UGC) creation

User-generated content (UGC) creation has become one of the fastest-growing side hustles in the creator economy as brands increasingly seek authentic, relatable videos over highly polished advertisements. Unlike traditional influencers, UGC creators do not need large social media followings. Instead, they are paid to produce product demonstrations, testimonials, unboxing videos, lifestyle content and short-form videos that brands use across platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and Facebook for advertising campaigns.

The business requires little more than a smartphone with a good camera, basic editing skills and the ability to create engaging content. Many creators work with beauty, fashion, food, fintech, travel and consumer brands, charging on a per-video basis or through monthly retainers.

Depending on experience, niche and client type, UGC creators can earn anywhere from N20,000 to over N100,000 per video, with experienced creators working with multiple local and international brands generating N300,000 to more than N1 million monthly.

1. E-commerce

E-commerce has become one of the most resilient side hustles for Nigerian professionals as more consumers shift to shopping online. Unlike dropshipping, e-commerce involves buying and stocking products before selling directly to customers through online stores, social media platforms or marketplaces.

Entrepreneurs are building businesses around fashion, beauty products, electronics, home essentials and niche consumer goods, using platforms such as Instagram, TikTok and WhatsApp Business to reach buyers.

The rapid expansion of e-commerce is also fuelling Nigeria’s dispatch and delivery industry, with the surge in online orders creating sustained demand for logistics companies and independent riders responsible for last-mile deliveries. As more businesses move online, reliable delivery has become a critical part of the customer experience, making e-commerce one of the key drivers of growth across the broader digital economy.

While startup costs are higher than some digital side hustles because inventory is required, the business offers greater control over pricing, product quality and customer relationships. Many entrepreneurs start with N100,000 to N500,000 in capital and scale gradually as sales increase.

Depending on product selection, marketing strategy and customer demand, successful online sellers can generate N100,000 to well over N1 million in monthly profit. For 9-to-5 professionals willing to manage orders outside working hours, e-commerce offers a scalable path to building a business with long-term growth potential.