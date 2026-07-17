Yobe approves N73.3 billion for farm inputs, infrastructure, housing projects

The Yobe State Executive Council has approved N73.3 billion for the procurement of farm inputs and the execution of infrastructure, housing and empowerment projects aimed at boosting agricultural productivity and accelerating socio-economic development across the state.

The Yobe State Executive Council has approved N73.3 billion for the procurement of farm inputs and the execution of infrastructure, housing and empowerment projects aimed at boosting agricultural productivity and accelerating socio-economic development across the state.

The approvals were disclosed on Thursday by the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Abdullahi Bego, while briefing journalists after the State Executive Council meeting in Damaturu.

Bego said N28.5 billion of the total allocation would fund the procurement of farm inputs under the state’s Mega Agriculture Empowerment Programme.

He noted that similar interventions were implemented in 2024 and 2025 to improve agricultural productivity and support farmers across Yobe, a state recognised for producing crops such as beans, sesame, millet, sorghum and wheat, which contribute to food supply within Nigeria.

What they are saying

Bego said N28.5 billion has been approved for the procurement of farm inputs under the Mega Agriculture Empowerment Programme to support farmers and strengthen agricultural output across the state.

He added that the council approved N4.94 billion for the construction of the Buni-Yadi Modern Motor Park and Grains Market, while N5.69 billion was earmarked for external facilities and perimeter fence expansion at the Damaturu Modern Motor Park.

“The council also approved N3.95 billion for the construction of a shopping mall and mini market in Buni-Gari, Gujba Local Government Area.”

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Bego also said the council approved N616.61 million to upgrade, remodel and landscape four major roundabouts in Damaturu, including the installation of safety barriers, while N726.09 million was approved for additional works at the ongoing Damaturu Mega Shopping Mall.

“Other approvals include N652.63 million for the acquisition of Fanzar Mixed Farms Ltd., N1.18 billion for the construction of the Ministry of Housing headquarters, and N2.25 billion for the purchase of 208 housing units from the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.”

The council also approved funds for women’s economic empowerment through the distribution of beans and cooking equipment, as well as the procurement of 1,000 grinding machines for beneficiaries across the state.

It further ratified major road rehabilitation projects and endorsed a public-private partnership to convert the Yobe State Liaison Office in Kaduna into a modern hotel.

What you should know

The approvals come as governments at both the federal and state levels intensify investments in agriculture to tackle rising food prices, improve food security and cushion the impact of economic hardship on households.

The interventions also align with broader efforts to strengthen rural livelihoods, expand agricultural production and stimulate local economic growth.

The development follows the Federal Government’s recent rollout of about $3.05 billion worth of social and economic development programmes designed to reduce poverty, strengthen community resilience and expand investment in healthcare, education and other human capital priorities across Nigeria.

It also comes after Vice President Kashim Shettima unveiled the $500 million Niger Delta Agricultural Investment Fund, an initiative aimed at boosting agricultural production, attracting private sector investment and enhancing food security in Nigeria’s oil-producing region.