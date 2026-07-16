Tinubu unveils $3.05 billion programmes to reduce poverty, boost human capital

President Bola Tinubu has unveiled five major social and economic development programmes worth approximately $3.05 billion aimed at reducing poverty, strengthening community resilience and accelerating investment in healthcare, education and other human capital priorities across Nigeria.

President Bola Tinubu has unveiled five major social and economic development programmes worth approximately $3.05 billion aimed at reducing poverty, strengthening community resilience and accelerating investment in healthcare, education and other human capital priorities across Nigeria.

The programmes were unveiled on Thursday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, where Tinubu was represented by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele.

The launch brought together senior government officials, state governors, development partners and other stakeholders to formally inaugurate the interventions, which are largely backed by financing from the World Bank.

According to the government, the interventions form a single strategy intended to translate recent economic reforms into tangible improvements in livelihoods by expanding access to healthcare, improving learning outcomes, strengthening social protection and supporting communities affected by displacement.

What they are saying

Speaking on behalf of President Tinubu, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Oyedele, said the programmes represent the government’s commitment to ensuring that the gains from ongoing economic reforms translate into better living conditions for Nigerians through investments in people and communities.

“This is not just a set of programmes; these are promises kept. Today, we act on our pledge by protecting the vulnerable, empowering communities and building the human capital that will carry Nigeria forward.”

Oyedele added that Nigeria’s recent macroeconomic improvements—including stronger foreign reserves, easing inflation and improved economic performance—provide the foundation for expanding inclusive growth. He also noted that the government’s cash transfer programme has already reached 15 million vulnerable households, stressing that effective implementation and accountability would determine the success of the new interventions.

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, described the programmes as a coordinated government response to poverty, the rising cost of living and Nigeria’s human capital deficits, saying they align with the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“These programmes represent another milestone in translating the Renewed Hope Agenda into concrete interventions that directly touch the lives of poor and vulnerable Nigerians.”

Similarly, Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, said the education intervention would support almost 30 million pupils, provide assistance for 500,000 teachers, and improve learning conditions across approximately 65,000 public schools nationwide.

More insights

The largest allocation under the package is the $1.5 billion HOPE programme, which will finance reforms in governance, primary healthcare and public education across Nigeria.

Within that package, about $570 million has been earmarked for the HOPE-PHC programme to strengthen primary healthcare services, improve maternal and child health outcomes and expand healthcare access to an estimated 40 million Nigerians.

Another $562 million will fund the HOPE-EDU programme, supporting nearly 30 million schoolchildren, half a million teachers and tens of thousands of public schools through investments in foundational education and improved learning systems.

The NG-CARES Additional Financing programme will receive approximately $1.25 billion from the World Bank to expand support for smallholder farmers, vulnerable households, small businesses and community livelihood initiatives aimed at cushioning the effects of economic shocks.

A further $300 million has been allocated to the SOLID programme to help internally displaced persons and host communities transition from humanitarian assistance to more sustainable livelihoods and long-term resilience.

The World Bank, which is providing financing for the initiatives, said the programmes underscore the importance of investing in Nigeria’s people through reforms that improve healthcare, education and social protection. The Nigeria Governors’ Forum and the National Assembly also pledged support for the implementation of the interventions.

What you should know

The latest interventions come as the Tinubu administration continues to expand its poverty reduction and food security agenda through targeted investment programmes.

On July 15, Vice President Kashim Shettima launched a $500 million Niger Delta Agricultural Investment Fund designed to boost agricultural production, attract private sector investment and strengthen food security across the oil-producing region.

The programmes also come against the backdrop of persistent food price pressures. While Nigeria’s headline inflation eased slightly to 15.91% in June 2026 from 15.93% in May, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, food inflation remained elevated at 17.52%, highlighting continued pressure on household incomes and the need to increase domestic agricultural output.

Food security challenges remain particularly severe in parts of northern Nigeria. Earlier this month, the World Food Programme (WFP) warned that more than 17 million people across conflict-affected states are experiencing acute food insecurity and said it requires an additional $89 million over the next six months to sustain food assistance, nutrition programmes and humanitarian logistics in the region.