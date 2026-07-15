GSMA: Mobile operators cut emissions 13% in 5 years despite data traffic surge

Global mobile network operators cut their operational carbon emissions by 13% between 2019 and 2024 despite mobile data traffic more than quadrupling over the same period, according to the GSMA's Mobile Net Zero 2026 report.

Global mobile network operators cut their operational carbon emissions by 13% between 2019 and 2024 despite mobile data traffic more than quadrupling over the same period, according to the GSMA’s Mobile Net Zero 2026 report.

The report, which was released on Tuesday, found that operational emissions declined even as global mobile connections increased by 10%, demonstrating that growth in digital connectivity can be achieved alongside lower carbon emissions.

It added that operational emissions fell by 5% in 2024 alone, the fastest annual decline recorded over the past five years.

What the report is saying

Summarising the industry’s progress, the GSMA said the decline in emissions was due largely to increased use of renewable energy.

“Between 2019 and 2024, operational emissions fell 13% while mobile connections grew 10% and mobile data traffic more than quadrupled,” the report said.

“Nearly 60% of the reported decrease in operational emissions was driven by increased renewable energy consumption,” the report said, adding that energy-efficiency improvements and the electrification of vehicle fleets and buildings accounted for nearly a quarter of the reductions.

According to the report, operators purchased or generated about 70 terawatt-hours (TWh) of renewable electricity in 2024, helping raise the industry’s renewable electricity share from 10% in 2019 to 24% in 2024.

The report also found that operational emissions per mobile connection fell 16% between 2019 and 2024, while emissions per unit of revenue declined by 20% over the same period, reflecting continued improvements in the industry’s carbon efficiency.

More insights

The report estimates that the mobile industry’s operational emissions stood at approximately 115 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (MtCO₂e) in 2024, representing about 0.2% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

However, the GSMA noted that operators’ direct operations account for only a fraction of the sector’s climate impact.

The report found that 73% of the industry’s total carbon footprint comes from Scope 3 emissions, primarily generated across supply chains and by customers.

Regionally, Europe recorded the largest reduction in operational emissions between 2019 and 2024, cutting emissions by 54%, followed by North America at 50% and Latin America at 41%.

Sub-Saharan Africa also reduced operational emissions by 29%, although the report noted that the region’s direct emissions increased because operators continue to rely heavily on diesel generators where electricity supply remains unreliable.

What you should know

Beyond climate action, the GSMA has also been pushing for policy frameworks that can support the next phase of digital connectivity growth, particularly as emerging technologies reshape how people access communication services.

Nairametrics earlier reported that the GSMA has launched a Satellite Regulatory Playbook to support governments in developing regulatory frameworks for the rapidly growing satellite connectivity sector, according to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria.

The playbook aims to guide policymakers as satellite broadband and direct-to-device services expand globally, creating new regulatory challenges for existing telecommunications frameworks.

The association’s Head of Policy and Regulation, Michaela Angonius, said the guide provides practical tools to help governments regulate emerging satellite services that are not fully covered by current regulatory systems.