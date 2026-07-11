Apple sues OpenAI over alleged trade secret theft

Apple has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, accusing the artificial intelligence company of orchestrating a coordinated effort to obtain confidential information related to its unreleased products, escalating tensions between two companies that were, until recently, close partners in the AI race.

Apple has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, accusing the artificial intelligence company of orchestrating a coordinated effort to obtain confidential information related to its unreleased products, escalating tensions between two companies that were, until recently, close partners in the AI race.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on Friday, alleges that OpenAI encouraged current and former Apple employees to share proprietary information, engineering documents, product designs and hardware components to accelerate development of its own AI-powered devices, according to Bloomberg

Apple is seeking a jury trial and has asked the court to order OpenAI to stop using the alleged trade secrets, destroy any proprietary materials in its possession, and redesign upcoming hardware products so they no longer incorporate Apple’s confidential technology.

What they are saying

The lawsuit also names Tang Tan, OpenAI’s chief hardware officer and a former Apple vice president of product design who led development of flagship products including the iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods before leaving the company in 2024.

According to Apple, Tan encouraged Apple employees during recruitment to disclose information about unreleased products, while another former Apple engineer, Chang Liu, allegedly downloaded dozens of confidential hardware files before joining OpenAI earlier this year.

Apple claimed Liu accessed engineering presentations, technical specifications and project data over several weeks while preparing to leave the company.

The iPhone maker further alleged that OpenAI coached departing employees on how to avoid immediate dismissal, allowing them to retain access to Apple’s internal systems for longer periods.

“At every level, from members of its technical staff to its chief hardware officer, and in coordination with business partners, OpenAI has been stealing Apple’s trade secrets and confidential information,” Apple said in its court filing.

The company added that OpenAI’s hardware ambitions are “built on the illegal reliance on misappropriated trade secrets.” According to Apple’s lawsuit, more than 400 former Apple employees now work at OpenAI.

OpenAI denies allegations

OpenAI rejected the accusations, saying it has no interest in competitors’ confidential information.

“We have no interest in other companies’ trade secrets,” an OpenAI spokesperson said in a statement. “We remain focused on building innovative technology that empowers people everywhere.”

The lawsuit marks a dramatic deterioration in the relationship between the two technology giants.

What you should know

In 2024, Apple announced a partnership with OpenAI that integrated ChatGPT into Siri and the Apple Intelligence platform, allowing users to generate text, create images and analyze content directly on Apple devices.

However, relations have steadily worsened over the past year, particularly after OpenAI hired former Apple design chief Jony Ive to help develop a new generation of AI hardware and recruited hundreds of Apple engineers.

In 2025, Nairametrics reported that Elon Musk’s AI startup, xAI, sued Apple and OpenAI in a U.S. federal court in Texas, accusing the two companies of conspiring to suppress competition in the rapidly expanding AI market.

The lawsuit sought billions of dollars in damages, alleging that Apple’s integration of ChatGPT into its operating systems amounted to an exclusive arrangement that shut out competing AI developers. According to the court filing, Apple and OpenAI had “locked up markets” to preserve their market dominance and prevent rivals, including xAI, from gaining meaningful access to users.

The filing argued that, without its partnership with OpenAI, Apple would have had “no reason to refrain from more prominently featuring the X app and the Grok app in its App Store.”