Apple Inc. is reportedly finalizing an agreement with OpenAI to integrate the startup’s technology into the iPhone, marking a significant move to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) features into its devices.

Sources familiar with the matter revealed that the agreement aims to incorporate ChatGPT features into iOS 18, the forthcoming iPhone operating system, according to Bloomberg.

Additionally, Apple has engaged in discussions with Google, particularly regarding the licensing of Google’s Gemini chatbot, although no concrete agreement has been reached as of yet.

The potential collaboration with OpenAI underscores Apple’s broader strategy to introduce AI capabilities across its product lineup.

By leveraging ChatGPT, a popular chatbot developed by OpenAI, Apple seeks to enhance its offerings with a range of new AI features. While discussions with OpenAI have reportedly intensified, there is no assurance that a formal agreement will be announced in the immediate future.

Apple’s forthcoming AI initiatives are poised to take center stage at the company’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference scheduled for June.

As part of this initiative, Apple plans to leverage its in-house data centers equipped with proprietary processors to support upcoming AI features. CEO Tim Cook previously disclosed his personal use of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, albeit acknowledging the need to address certain issues before its integration into Apple’s ecosystem.

Cook emphasized that AI advancements would be introduced to Apple’s products methodically and thoughtfully.

What to know

During Apple’s recent earnings conference call, Cook reiterated the company’s commitment to AI, highlighting its transformative potential and emphasizing Apple’s unique advantages in hardware, software, and services integration.

Cook showed Apple’s belief in the differentiation it can achieve in the AI landscape, emphasizing the seamless integration of its ecosystem components as a key competitive edge.

Overall, Apple’s imminent collaboration with OpenAI signifies a strategic step toward enhancing the AI capabilities of its devices.

With discussions ongoing with Google and a heightened focus on AI ahead of the Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple aims to reinforce its position as a leader in AI-driven innovation, offering users an enhanced and seamless experience across its product portfolio.

More insight

Also reports state that OpenAI is set to unveil its AI-powered search product on Monday, as reported by Bloomberg and confirmed by two sources familiar with the matter. This announcement comes just a day before the commencement of Google’s annual I/O conference, where the tech giant is anticipated to introduce a host of AI-related products.

The new search product from OpenAI represents an expansion of its flagship ChatGPT offering. It enables ChatGPT to retrieve direct information from the web, complete with citations. ChatGPT, OpenAI’s renowned chatbot product, utilizes advanced AI models to generate responses that mimic human-like interactions to text prompts.

However, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman refuted the report suggesting that OpenAI will be launching a search product next Monday, ahead of Google’s flagship conference, Google I/O.

In a post on X, Altman clarified that while there is indeed an OpenAI announcement scheduled for Monday morning, it does not pertain to GPT-5 or a search engine. Despite the lack of specifics, Altman teased that whatever the announcement entails, it “feels like magic.” The official OpenAI post offered limited details, stating only that the launch will provide updates on ChatGPT and the latest model, GPT-4.