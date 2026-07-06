Announcement of Three (3) SEC-Registered Funds

Myrtle Asset Management & Trust Limited, a company duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Nigeria, is pleased to announce the launch of three (3) collective investment schemes designed to meet the diverse investment needs of individuals, corporates, and institutional investors. These funds provide opportunities for capital preservation, income generation, and long-term growth […]

Myrtle Asset Management & Trust Limited, a company duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Nigeria, is pleased to announce the launch of three (3) collective investment schemes designed to meet the diverse investment needs of individuals, corporates, and institutional investors.

These funds provide opportunities for capital preservation, income generation, and long-term growth across different asset classes and risk profiles.

1. Myrtle Nest (MyNest Money Market Fund)

(SEC-Registered Collective Investment Scheme)

Myrtle Asset Management & Trust Limited hereby announces the Myrtle Nest (MyNest Money Market Fund), an open-ended mutual fund designed for investors seeking capital preservation and steady streams of income. The Fund seeks to preserve capital and steady streams of income through investments in highquality money market instruments issued by the Federal Government of Nigeria and highly rated financial and corporate institutions.

Fund Details

Fund Type : Money Market Fund

: Money Market Fund Fund Manager : Myrtle Asset Management & Trust Limited (Licensed by SEC Nigeria)

: Myrtle Asset Management & Trust Limited (Licensed by SEC Nigeria) Trustee : Apel Capital and Trust Limited

: Apel Capital and Trust Limited Custodian : UBA Investor Services

: UBA Investor Services Fund Size : N500,000 (Five Hundred Million Naira Only)

: N500,000 (Five Hundred Million Naira Only) Units on Offer : 500,000,000 units at ₦1.00 per unit

: 500,000,000 units at ₦1.00 per unit Minimum Subscription: 5,000 Units at N1 each per unit (N5000) and multiples of 1,000 units each per unit (N1,000) thereafter

Investment Objective

The objective of the fund will be to provide investors with capital preservation and steady streams of income derived from investments in money market instruments issued by the Federal Government and in highly rated instruments from financial and non-financial institutions, as may be specified from time to time by the SEC

Risk Disclosure

Investments are subject to interest rate risk, credit risk, and liquidity risk. The value of units may fluctuate, and income is not guaranteed.

Offer Document

The Prospectus is available at Myrtle Asset Management & Trust Limited offices and authorized distribution channels. Investors are advised to read it before investing.

Advisory Clause

“Please read the Prospectus and where in doubt, consult your stockbroker, fund/portfolio manager, accountant, banker, solicitor or any other professional adviser for guidance before subscribing”.

2. MYRTLE BALANCED PLUS FUND

(SEC-Registered Unit Trust Scheme)

Myrtle Asset Management & Trust Limited announces the launch of the Myrtle Balanced Plus Fund, an open-ended collective investment scheme designed for investors seeking both long-term Capital growth and income generation.

The Fund seeks to achieve long-term capital growth and income generation through investment in a diversified portfolio of equities, fixed income securities, and money market instruments listed on recognized Nigerian exchanges.

Fund Details

Fund Type : Balanced Mutual Fund

: Balanced Mutual Fund Fund Manager : Myrtle Asset Management & Trust Limited

: Myrtle Asset Management & Trust Limited Trustee : Apel Capital and Trust Limited

: Apel Capital and Trust Limited Custodian : UBA Investor Services

: UBA Investor Services Fund Size : N1,000,000,000 (One Billion Naira Only)

: N1,000,000,000 (One Billion Naira Only) Units on Offer : 1,000,000,000 units at ₦1.00 per unit

: 1,000,000,000 units at ₦1.00 per unit Minimum Subscription: 50,000 Units at N1 each per unit (N50,000) and multiples of 5,000 units each per unit (N5,000) thereafter

Investment Objective

To provide investors with long-term capital growth and income generation through investment in a diversified portfolio of equities, fixed income securities, and money market instruments listed on recognized Nigerian exchanges.

Risk Disclosure

Investments are subject to market volatility, equity risk, interest rate risk, and liquidity risk. The value of investments may fluctuate and is not guaranteed.

Offer Document

Full details are contained in the Prospectus is available at designated offices and distribution channels. Investors are advised to read it before investing.

Advisory Clause

“Please read the Prospectus and where in doubt, consult your stockbroker, fund/portfolio manager, accountant, banker, solicitor or any other professional adviser for guidance before subscribing”.

3. MYRTLE DOLLAR SHIELD FUND

(SEC-Registered Collective Investment Scheme)

Myrtle Asset Management & Trust Limited hereby announces the offer of the Myrtle Dollar Shield Fund, an open-ended USD-denominated mutual fund designed for investors seeking foreign currency income and diversification.

The Fund seeks to provide income generation through investment in a diversified portfolio of Federal Government of Nigeria Eurobonds, Nigerian corporate Eurobonds, and other eligible money market instruments.

Fund Details

Fund Type: Dollar-Denominated Fixed Income Fund

Fund Manager: Myrtle Asset Management & Trust Limited

Trustee: Apel Capital and Trust Limited

Custodian: UBA Investor Services

Fund Size: $500,000 (Five Hundred Thousand Dollars)

Units on Offer: 500,000 units at $100 per unit

Minimum Subscription: 10 Units at $100 each per unit ($1000) and multiples of 10 units each per unit ($1,000) thereafter

Investment Objective

The objective of which is to achieve income generation for investors in USD. The fund will be invested in Eurobonds issued by Nigerian Issuer (The FGN, Nigerian Top

Tier Banks and other qualifying Corporate Eurobonds)

Risk Disclosure

Investments in the Fund are subject to market, interest rate, credit, and currency risks. The value of units may rise or fall. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Offer Document

The Prospectus is available at Myrtle Asset Management & Trust Limited offices and authorized channels. Investors are advised to read it before investing.

Advisory Clause

“Please read the Prospectus and where in doubt, consult your stockbroker, fund/portfolio manager, accountant, banker, solicitor or any other professional adviser for guidance before subscribing”.