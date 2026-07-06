Zedvance appoints Prof. Pius ‘Deji Olanrewaju as chairman of the board

Zedvance Finance Limited has announced the appointment of Professor Pius ‘Deji Olanrewaju as Chairman of its Board of Directors, effective July 1 and, subject CBN approval. This milestone underscores Zedvance Finance’s commitment to building a robust governance structure capable of supporting its next phase of growth. With an enhanced Board structure and strengthened oversight capabilities, […]

Zedvance Finance Limited has announced the appointment of Professor Pius ‘Deji Olanrewaju as Chairman of its Board of Directors, effective July 1 and, subject CBN approval.

This milestone underscores Zedvance Finance’s commitment to building a robust governance structure capable of supporting its next phase of growth.

With an enhanced Board structure and strengthened oversight capabilities, Zedvance is positioned to accelerate its growth ambitions, deepen innovation, and create sustainable value for all stakeholders.

The Company described Professor Olanrewaju as bringing “extensive boardroom experience, exceptional leadership credentials, and deep expertise in governance, strategy, and organizational transformation” to the role, further strengthening its leadership and governance framework

Speaking on his appointment, Prof. Olanrewaju stated:

“I am honoured to assume the role of Chairman of the Board of Zedvance Finance. The Company has established a strong reputation as a trusted financial partner, leveraging innovation and technology to create meaningful impact. I look forward to working with the board and management to support the Company’s strategic aspirations and deliver sustainable value for our stakeholders.”

About Prof. Pius Deji Olanrewaju

Professor Pius ‘Deji Olanrewaju is a distinguished legal scholar, banking expert, and accomplished corporate leader with over four decades of experience spanning banking, finance, academia, and institutional governance. He holds an LLB (Hons) BL, BA, M.Sc, LL.M and a PhD, and is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (FCIB), a Fellow of the Institute of Capital Market Registrars (FIMA), a Fellow of the Institute of Management and Administrative Technology (FCMR), and a Fellow of the Enterprise Risk Management Professionals (FERP).

He belongs to several professional bodies, among which is the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), where he served as the immediate past President/Chairman of Council aside holding other positions including Chairman of the Capacity Building and Certification Committee, following over 35 years of continuous service to the Institute. He also holds professional memberships including APNM and AMNIM.

Well-grounded in Banking and Commercial Law, Olanrewaju is a Professor of Banking Law at Babcock University, where he served as the immediate past Provost/Dean of Law in the School of Law and Security Studies, Babcock University, playing a pivotal role in advancing legal education and academic leadership. He has co-authored several books and articles in learned journals. He seats on a number of Boards including the Board of the Babcock University MFB.

As Chairman of the Board of Zedvance, Prof. Olanrewaju brings a wealth of experience in strategic leadership, corporate governance, and financial services oversight.

About Zedvance Finance Limited

Zedvance Finance Limited, a subsidiary of Zedcrest Group, is a leading Nigerian financial growth partner providing business and retail financing solutions. Since its inception in 2014, the Company has empowered over one million Nigerians through accessible financing solutions, helping individuals and businesses achieve their financial goals while contributing to economic growth. For more information, visit www.zedvance.com