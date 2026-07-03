Fan Milk Danone Nigeria Appoints Mrs Oreoluwa Atinmo as Managing Director

Fan Milk Nigeria, a leading dairy and beverage company and a key player in Nigeria’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, has announced the appointment of Oreoluwa Atinmo as Managing Director, effective April 1, 2026. With this landmark appointment, Oreoluwa becomes the first female Nigerian Managing Director of Fan Milk Nigeria, marking a significant milestone in […]

Fan Milk Nigeria, a leading dairy and beverage company and a key player in Nigeria’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, has announced the appointment of Oreoluwa Atinmo as Managing Director, effective April 1, 2026.

With this landmark appointment, Oreoluwa becomes the first female Nigerian Managing Director of Fan Milk Nigeria, marking a significant milestone in the company’s history and reinforcing its commitment to diversity inclusion and local leadership development.

In her new role, she will be responsible for leading the company’s strategic growth agenda and business operations in Nigeria.

Oreoluwa succeeds Kayode Adebiyi, who has completed his tenure, having led the business through a significant phase of growth and transformation.

Bringing extensive leadership experience in the FMCG industry, Oreoluwa has built a strong track record of delivering business growth, strengthening brand equity, improving operational efficiency, and creating sustainable value in highly competitive and dynamic markets. Over the course of her distinguished career, she has consistently demonstrated the ability to lead high-performing teams, unlock new market opportunities, and accelerate innovation in line with evolving consumer needs.

As Managing Director, Oreoluwa will focus on advancing Fan Milk Nigeria’s growth agenda, strengthening its route-to-market capabilities, deepening consumer engagement, and driving simplification to meet the dynamic demands of the Nigerian market. A key priority will also be reinforcing operational excellence across the value chain while enhancing partnerships with distributors, retailers, and key stakeholders.

Her leadership is further expected to further support Fan Milk Nigeria’s ambition to expand its footprint, sustain market leadership, and deliver superior value to consumers, customers, and shareholders.

Fan Milk Nigeria remains focused on long-term growth, delivering high-quality products, and creating shared value for its stakeholders, while contributing meaningfully to the development of Nigeria’s FMCG industry.