PZ Cussons Appoints Oghenekevwe Ogefere as Company Secretary

PZ Cussons, a leading manufacturer of personal healthcare products and consumer goods, has announced the appointment of Oghenekevwe Ogefere as Company Secretary. According to a notice sent to Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) to notify its shareholders, the investing public, and signed by the Chief Executive Officer, PZ Cussons, Oghale Elueni, the appointment became effective June […]

PZ Cussons, a leading manufacturer of personal healthcare products and consumer goods, has announced the appointment of Oghenekevwe Ogefere as Company Secretary.

According to a notice sent to Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) to notify its shareholders, the investing public, and signed by the Chief Executive Officer, PZ Cussons, Oghale Elueni, the appointment became effective June 29, 2026, following the approval of the board of Directors at the meeting held on the same day.

Before her appointment to the board, Ogefere had been a seasoned legal, corporate governance, and regulatory affairs professional, serving as Senior Regulatory Affairs and Compliance Manager and Data Protection Officer at Nigerian Breweries Plc. She has over thirteen (13) years’ experience spanning company secretarial practice, corporate and board governance, legal advisory, and regulatory compliance.

She holds a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) degree from the University of Benin and is a member of the Nigerian Bar and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria.

The Board is pleased to welcome Ogefere to the company and looks forward to the wealth of experience and knowledge she will bring to the team.

The Board equally expresses its sincere appreciation to Alsec Nominees Limited for its dedicated service and valuable contributions to the Company during its tenure as Company Secretary and wishes the firm continued success in its future endeavours.