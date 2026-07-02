Dangote Refinery slashes petrol price again to N1,075 per litre

Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals has reduced the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, by N50 to N1,075 per litre, marking its fourth price reduction in one month.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals has reduced the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, by N50 to N1,075 per litre, marking its fourth price reduction in one month.

The latest adjustment was announced in a statement posted by the refinery on X on Thursday.

The reduction brings the cumulative cut in the refinery’s petrol ex-depot price to N200 per litre since May 30, 2026, as the company said it continues to pass lower production costs to consumers despite still refining crude oil purchased at significantly higher international prices.

What the refinery is saying

Dangote Refinery said the latest price adjustment reflects its commitment to transferring the benefits of improving market conditions to consumers while ensuring the sustainability of its operations.

“The latest N50 per litre reduction brings the cumulative decrease in the refinery’s PMS ex-depot price to N200 per litre since May 30, 2026, reducing the gantry price to N1,075.”

“Over the same period, the refinery has reduced the ex-depot price of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) by N300 per litre and Jet A1 aviation fuel by N520 per litre.”

The company said the successive reductions demonstrate its commitment to ensuring Nigerians benefit from favourable market developments while maintaining the long-term sustainability of domestic refining operations.

The latest adjustment is expected to influence pump prices as marketers begin to reflect the lower ex-depot cost in retail sales.

Get up to speed

The latest reduction comes as regulators and government officials continue to emphasise that fuel prices under Nigeria’s deregulated downstream petroleum market will be determined by market forces rather than government intervention.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, recently reiterated that petrol prices in a deregulated market would be driven by competition, not government directives.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has repeatedly maintained that petrol prices must remain cost-reflective, while warning marketers against profiteering and arbitrary pricing.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has also advocated competitive market practices, insisting that consumers should benefit from lower prices resulting from improved supply conditions and stronger competition.

The increasing domestic supply of refined petroleum products is expected to intensify competition among suppliers, creating room for further price adjustments where market conditions permit.

What you should know

The latest price reduction extends Dangote Refinery’s aggressive pricing strategy since the end of May as competition in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector continues to deepen.

The National Bureau of Statistics earlier reported that the average retail price of Premium Motor Spirit, commonly known as petrol, rose by 55.31% year-on-year to N1,596.25 per litre in May 2026.

The latest petrol price data comes amid renewed pressure on global commodity markets, driven by geopolitical developments in the Middle East and disruptions to global energy supply chains.