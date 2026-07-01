MRS Profile

Mrs. Ronke Sokefun is a distinguished legal practitioner and boardroom leader with close to four decades of experience spanning corporate law, governance, public policy, financial services, and strategic leadership. She began her legal career at Ighodalo & Associates before joining Aluko & Oyebode, where she rose to the position of Partner. In 2002, she joined […]

Mrs. Ronke Sokefun is a distinguished legal practitioner and boardroom leader with close to four decades of experience spanning corporate law, governance, public policy, financial services, and strategic leadership.

She began her legal career at Ighodalo & Associates before joining Aluko & Oyebode, where she rose to the position of Partner. In 2002, she joined Ocean & Oil Services Limited as Head, Management Services and was subsequently appointed Group Chief Legal Officer of Oando Plc in 2007.

In 2011, she transitioned into public service with the Ogun State Government, serving first as Special Adviser/Director-General, Bureau of Lands & Survey, and later as Commissioner for Agriculture as well as Commissioner for Urban & Physical Planning. In these roles, she provided strategic leadership and oversaw the effective implementation of key government policies and developmental initiatives between 2011 and 2018.

Mrs. Sokefun was appointed Chairman of the Board of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation in December 2018, becoming the first female to hold the position in the Corporation’s history. She served in that capacity until December 2022.

She is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Directors Nigeria and currently serves as Chairman of its Women’s Group. She is also a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria.

Mrs. Sokefun is the Founder of the M.R.S. Foundation, a non-profit organisation focused on impactful social intervention initiatives.

She obtained her LL.B degree from Ogun State University in 1987 and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1988. She has attended several executive education programmes at globally renowned institutions including Harvard Business School, Kellogg School of Management, Cambridge Judge Business School, INSEAD and the Lagos Business School. She also holds an ESG Certification from Competent Boards, Canada.

Mrs. Sokefun serves on the boards of several organisations and currently chairs the Governance, People & Nominations Committee of the board of a foremost indigenous integrated energy company.

She is widely respected for her governance expertise, institutional leadership, and ability to build sustainable, high-performing organisations.