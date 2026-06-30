Ezinne Akudo Expands Media Footprint with ‘Beyond with Ezinne’ Season 2 Launch

Entrepreneur, lawyer and 38th Miss Nigeria, Ezinne Akudo, is expanding her media footprint with the launch of Season 2 of Beyond with Ezinne, a fast-growing podcast that has become a platform for conversations around purpose, identity and personal growth.As the creator economy continues to reshape modern business, Akudo’s latest venture underscores how entrepreneurs are leveraging […]

Entrepreneur, lawyer and 38th Miss Nigeria, Ezinne Akudo, is expanding her media footprint with the launch of Season 2 of Beyond with Ezinne, a fast-growing podcast that has become a platform for conversations around purpose, identity and personal growth.

As the creator economy continues to reshape modern business, Akudo’s latest venture underscores how entrepreneurs are leveraging owned media to build influence, deepen audience engagement and create enduring brand value.

The exclusive launch, themed “Conversations That Matter,” comes at a time when the global podcast market is projected to reach unprecedented billions, with African creators aggressively capturing market share through hyper-localised yet globally relatable content.

Following its high-octane corporate and media launch, Season 2 officially premiered in Lagos recently and is now driving digital consumption across major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube. See more platforms at pods.link/beyondwithezinne.

For many successful media businesses, sustained growth begins with solving a genuine audience need. For Beyond with Ezinne, that need lies in addressing the emotional and psychological realities of navigating adulthood.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the podcast, Akudo explained that the platform was created to fill a gap in today’s content landscape.

“I realised there was a profound silence surrounding the ‘in-between’ phases of our lives. I created this podcast specifically for those who are trying to get to where they want to be from where they are. It is a safe haven for anyone feeling stuck and grappling with profound questions about life, purpose, and faith,” she said.

The strategy appears to be resonating. According to Akudo, audience feedback from the first season revealed a strong appetite for authentic, long-form conversations centred on vulnerability, personal growth and purpose. Season 2 builds on that momentum with conversations around identity, grief, healing, ambition and the monetisation of personal gifts.

Experiential Marketing & High-Value Stakeholder Alignment

The launch event doubled as a masterclass in experiential marketing and brand positioning. Guests were welcomed with a cocktail reception, branded experiences, a spectacular media wall and a live performance by Tena the Violinist.

Custom-designed Beyond with Ezinne hand fans became one of the evening’s most photographed brand assets, demonstrating how thoughtful experiential marketing can extend an event’s visibility across social media.

The event also attracted an influential cross-section of leaders from the entertainment, corporate, technology, media and faith sectors. Among the guests were acclaimed rapper and songwriter Falz; multi-award-winning TV anchor Olive Emodi; Senior Pastors of The Logic Church, Apostle Flourish and Pastor Amaka Peters; Nollywood actor Shawn Faqua and his wife, Dr. Sharon Ifunanya; Media personality & actor, Idia Aisien; Arise News Anchor and event host, Vimbai Mutinhiri-Ekpenyong; award-winning actor Blessing Obasi-Nze, international sports blogger Dr Kelechi Anyikude; Tech Innovator and Ezinne’s brother, Dr Tochukwu Anyaoha.

Guests were treated to an exclusive preview of an upcoming Season 2 episode. Its compelling storytelling and high production quality drew a spontaneous standing ovation, reinforcing confidence in the new season’s direction.

This was followed by an intimate fireside conversation moderated by Olive Emodi, before transitioning into an interactive audience Q&A. By inviting its community into the conversation, the platform reinforced one of its greatest strengths: meaningful audience engagement, an increasingly valuable asset for brand partnerships and long-term commercial growth.

The evening concluded with a live performance by Khemmiesings and a high-energy networking reception anchored by DJ Snap.

Positioned for Growth

With Season 2 now live, Beyond with Ezinne is expanding beyond a podcast into a premium media platform with growing influence among young professionals, entrepreneurs and purpose-driven audiences.

For brands seeking to connect with an engaged, upwardly mobile and values-led demographic, the platform represents an increasingly attractive partnership opportunity within Nigeria’s fast-growing digital media ecosystem.

Beyond with Ezinne is now available globally on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and other major streaming platforms. Listeners can access every episode via pods.link/beyondwithezinne.