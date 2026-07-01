FRSC opens 2026 recruitment, invites applications across officer, marshal cadres

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has announced the commencement of its 2026 recruitment exercise, inviting qualified Nigerians to apply for vacancies across its officer, marshal inspector and road marshal assistant cadres.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has announced the commencement of its 2026 recruitment exercise, inviting qualified Nigerians to apply for vacancies across its officer, marshal inspector and road marshal assistant cadres.

According to the announcement posted on X by the Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, the online application portal will open on Friday, July 3, 2026, with applications to be submitted through its official recruitment platform.

It stressed that the exercise is completely free, warning applicants against paying money to anyone in exchange for employment.

The recruitment drive covers several positions across different cadres, including the Officer Cadre, Marshal Inspector Cadre, Road Marshal Assistant Cadre, as well as openings for drivers, riders and artisans.

What they are saying

According to the recruitment notice, the Officer Cadre includes positions such as Superintendent Route Commander (SRC), Route Commander (RC), Deputy Route Commander (DRC) and Assistant Route Commander (ARC).

Applicants are expected to possess relevant university degrees from recognised institutions, while candidates requiring the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate must present either a discharge or exemption certificate.

For the Marshal Inspector Cadre, the Corps is seeking applicants with qualifications such as National Diploma (ND), Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE), Higher National Diploma (HND) and other relevant certificates.

The Road Marshal Assistant Cadre requires candidates to possess at least three credits in the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE), including English Language and Mathematics. Drivers and motorcycle riders are also expected to hold the appropriate class of valid driver’s licence.

Eligibility requirements

FRSC said applicants must be Nigerians by birth, be of good character and meet the required physical and medical fitness standards.

Prospective candidates are also expected to provide genuine credentials during the screening process and satisfy the age and qualification requirements applicable to their chosen cadre.

Pregnant women were advised not to apply for operational roles due to the physical demands of the recruitment process.

The Corps said applications will remain open for four weeks beginning Friday, July 3, 2026, urging interested candidates to complete their submissions within the stipulated period.

It also reminded applicants that the recruitment exercise is entirely merit based and should only be accessed through the official recruitment portal.

What you should know

The FRSC recruitment comes just as the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) is wrapping up its 2025 recruitment exercise, which covers recruitment into the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), and the Federal Fire Service (FFS).

The exercise, which started in July 2025, just reached the physical screening stage in June 2026, with many applicants complaining of disruptions and unnecessary delays in the recruitment process.