NRC grants LAMATA 15-year operating licence for Lagos metro rail network

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has granted the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) a 15-year rail operating licence covering the Lagos Red Line, Blue Line and future rail lines developed within the licence period.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has granted the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) a 15-year rail operating licence covering the Lagos Red Line, Blue Line and future rail lines developed within the licence period.

The disclosure was contained in a statement issued by LAMATA on Tuesday.

The approval also includes a long-term Track Access Agreement, allowing LAMATA to continue operating on NRC’s railway corridor and simplifying the regulatory process for future rail projects.

What they are saying

LAMATA said the Track Access Agreement grants the authority continued access to NRC’s rail infrastructure along the Red Line corridor between Agbado and Oyingbo for as long as it operates services on the route.

The authority added that Red Line operations are expected to increase from nine daily trips to 24 by the fourth quarter of 2026 following the delivery of additional rolling stock.

“The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has granted the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) a permanent operating licence and a long-term Track Access Agreement, a landmark regulatory approval expected to accelerate the expansion of Lagos’ rail network and significantly boost commuter services on the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line,” the statement read.

“A key component of the arrangement is the Track Access Agreement, which allows LAMATA to share NRC’s rail infrastructure for as long as it continues operations on the corridor.”

“Alongside this, the newly issued 15-year operating licence extends beyond the Red Line, covering the Blue Line and every future rail line developed by LAMATA within the licence period.”

LAMATA also explained that future rail lines developed within the 15-year licence period will no longer require a fresh baseline operating licence, but will instead undergo final safety and operational inspections before passenger services commence.

More insights

The latest approval follows years of collaboration between the NRC and LAMATA to strengthen urban rail transportation in Lagos. The licence is also expected to support increased passenger capacity on the state’s growing metro rail network.

NRC Managing Director, Dr. Kayode Opeifa, said the approval followed years of collaboration between the corporation and LAMATA, adding that Lagos had become the first subnational government to utilise federal railway infrastructure for urban rail operations.

LAMATA Managing Director, Engr. Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo, said the licence followed years of regulatory assessments and would enable the authority to increase train frequency on the Red Line.

She added that each additional train will carry at least 2,000 passengers per direction.

Akinajo also noted that the Blue Line currently operates 94 daily trips.

The expanded licence is expected to improve operational flexibility while supporting the continued growth of Lagos’ rail network.

Get up to speed

The NRC had earlier, in October 2024, granted Lagos a three-year operational licence for the Blue Line and a six-month temporary licence for the Red Line. The licences were officially presented by the then NRC Managing Director, Fidet Okhiria, to LAMATA Managing Director, Engr. Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo, on behalf of the Lagos State Government.

At the time, NRC said the licences were issued after nearly three years of assessment of the Blue Line’s infrastructure and operations, as well as testing the Red Line’s pre-operational capacity.

The approval for the Red Line came just days before passenger operations commenced on the 27-kilometre first phase from Oyingbo to Agbado.

However, concerns have been raised over the NRC’s dual role as both regulator and operator in the railway industry.

The new 15-year licence replaces the earlier temporary arrangements and provides a longer-term regulatory framework for Lagos’ expanding rail network.

What you should know

The Lagos Strategic Transport Master Plan focuses on developing a comprehensive metro rail system, with six Light Rail Transit (LRT) lines serving as the backbone of the state’s modern, sustainable and efficient public transport network. The Blue and Red lines are the first major components of this long-term plan.

The 27-kilometre Blue Line is a key component of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) system. Its first 13-kilometre phase from Marina to Mile 2 was completed in 2023 and began commercial operations in September, transporting about 2 million passengers since then.

Powered by its own dedicated power plant, the Blue Line is designed to significantly improve mobility across Lagos.

The 37-kilometre Red Line connects Agbado in Ogun State to Oyingbo in Lagos. Its first 27-kilometre phase includes eight stations located at Agbado, Iju, Agege, Ikeja, Oshodi, Mushin, Yaba and Oyingbo.

Other proposed rail lines under the master plan include the 68-kilometre Green Line, the 85.7-kilometre Purple Line, the 48-kilometre Orange Line and the Yellow Line.

The 15-year operating licence is expected to provide regulatory certainty for the development and operation of these future rail projects, supporting Lagos’ broader goal of expanding mass transit infrastructure.