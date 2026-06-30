DMO unveils N4 trillion FGN Bond auction plan for Q3 2026

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has unveiled about N4 trillion FGN Bond auction plan for the third quarter (Q3) of 2026, covering three auction dates: July 20, August 17, and September 14, 2026.

The DMO’s Q3 2026 FGN Bond Issuance Calendar, released to the investing public and obtained by Nairametrics on Monday, June 29 features reopenings of three existing instruments rather than new bond issuances.

The document is marked provisional and subject to change at short notice.

What the data is saying:

The July 20 auction will offer three bonds: the 22.60% FGN JAN 2035, the 16.2499% FGN APR 2037, and the 15.45% FGN JUN 2038.

Each bond will be reopened, with amounts ranging from N400 billion to N600 billion per instrument.

The 22.60% FGN JAN 2035 will carry a term-to-maturity of 8 years and 6 months at that auction. It carries an amount between N500 billion and N600 billion.

The 16.2499% FGN APR 2037 will have 10 years and 9 months left to maturity and carries an amount between N400 billion and N500 billion.

The 15.45% FGN JUN 2038 will run for 11 years and 11 months at that point.

By August 17, the calendar drops the April 2037 paper, retaining only the January 2035 and June 2038 bonds.

Offer ranges widen significantly at this auction, with N600 billion to N800 billion available on both instruments.

The September 14 auction repeats the same two-bond structure, again ranging from N600 billion to N800 billion per bond.

Across the quarter, total bond offers stood at approximately N4 trillion, based on the lower ranges of amounts disclosed.

More insights:

No new bond series appears on the calendar, suggesting DMO is consolidating liquidity around existing benchmarks with a clear preference for medium and long-dated instruments across the three months.

Auction dates are spaced roughly four weeks apart, maintaining DMO’s typical monthly issuance pattern.

The absence of shorter-tenor bonds points to continued government preference for extending the debt maturity profile.

The original tenors remain fixed throughout: 10-year, 20-year, and 15-year bonds respectively.

Expert views:

Analysts say the reopening strategy reflects DMO’s effort to deepen existing bond lines rather than fragment the market.

“Reopening these three bonds consolidates liquidity and improves price discovery for investors,” said Chief Blakey Ijezie, founder of Okwudili Ijezie & Co.

“The widening offer sizes from July to September suggest DMO expects strong demand due to elevated rates seen in recent primary market auctions, and the rates remain quite attractive,” Ijezie added.

He noted that investors typically favour reopened bonds because they offer more predictable secondary market liquidity.

The Chief Executive of Highcap Securities Limited, Mr. David Adonri, said the calendar signals continued heavy government borrowing through the third quarter.

“With N3.4 trillion potentially on offer, this remains an aggressive domestic borrowing programme for Q3,” the investment banking expert said.

“Investors should expect yields to stay elevated as government competes for funds alongside corporate issuers,” he added.

Both analysts agreed the calendar’s provisional nature means actual amounts offered could shift based on market conditions.

What you should know:

DMO issues FGN bonds primarily to fund the government’s huge budget deficits for 2026 and refinance maturing obligations.

The Federal Government increased its planned borrowing for 2026 to N29.20 trillion following an expansion in the proposed budget size and fiscal deficit.

Reopening existing bonds allows the government to build larger, more liquid benchmark issues over time, resulting in tighter bid-ask spreads and improved price transparency for investors.

Bond tenors ranging from 10 to 20 years reflect the government’s strategy of extending its debt maturity profile.

Longer-dated bonds also reduce refinancing risk by spreading repayment obligations further into the future.

The Q3 2026 calendar underscores DMO’s continued reliance on reopened benchmark bonds to meet financing needs while supporting market depth.