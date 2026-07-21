Top 10 bank apps in Nigeria by downloads in July 2026

In this analysis, Nairametrics examines the most downloaded Nigerian banking apps using publicly available Google Play Store data, offering a snapshot of the platforms attracting the most downloads and engagement from bank users.

Nigeria’s banking sector has undergone one of the most profound digital transformations on the African continent.

This transformation has shifted the centre of everyday banking from physical branches to the screens in millions of Nigerians’ hands.

With more than 188 million registered mobile subscribers and a rapidly expanding smartphone population, the battle for customer loyalty is no longer fought only through branch networks and balance sheets, but through the speed, reliability and experience delivered by banking apps.

Today, customers judge their banks not only by interest rates and service charges, but by how quickly an app processes transfers, how seamlessly it handles daily transactions, and whether it can remain reliable when millions of users need it most.

In this analysis, Nairametrics examines the most downloaded Nigerian banking apps using publicly available Google Play Store data, offering a snapshot of the platforms attracting the most downloads and engagement from bank users.

10. ALAT — Wema Bank

Downloads: 1 million+

Rating: 3.9 stars

Reviews: 49k+

ALAT occupies a distinctive place on this list. It is not simply a mobile banking app, it was, at its 2017 launch, Nigeria’s first fully digital bank.

It was launched by Wema Bank as a digital-only platform targeting a generation of Nigerians who had grown up on smartphones rather than banking halls.

Wema Bank itself was founded in 1945 and is one of Nigeria’s oldest financial institutions. ALAT was its bid for relevance in the digital age, and it arrived years before most Nigerian banks had fully committed to mobile-first strategies.

Its 3.9-star rating, the only one on this list below 4.0, and 49,000+ reviews across more than one million downloads suggest that while adoption has been solid, the app trails many competitors on user ratings.

9. KeyMobile — Keystone Bank

Downloads: 1 million+

Rating: 4.0 stars

Reviews: 9k+

Keystone Bank operates as one of Nigeria’s mid-tier commercial banks, with a focus on retail, SME and corporate banking.

Originally established in 2011 as a bridge bank following the resolution of Bank PHB, it has evolved into a customer-oriented institution with a network of over 150 branches nationwide.

The bank has been actively investing in digital transformation and MSME support programmes in recent years.

KeyMobile has one million-plus downloads and a 4.0-star rating at the moment on Google Play Store. Its 9,000+ reviews are among the lower review rates on this list.

8. Stanbic IBTC Mobile — Stanbic IBTC Bank

Downloads: 1 million+

Rating: 4.2 stars

Reviews: 2k+

Stanbic IBTC Bank is a subsidiary of Standard Bank Group, the largest African bank by assets and one of the continent’s most significant financial institutions, headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, with operations across more than 20 African countries.

Stanbic IBTC in Nigeria operates not just as a commercial bank but as part of a diversified financial services group encompassing asset management, insurance, stockbroking and pensions.

Its mobile app carries a 4.2-star rating, consistent with peers in the same download tier. However, its 2,000+ reviews, the lowest on this list, suggests a smaller review-active base of digital users relative to its overall customer footprint.

7. Fidelity Online Banking — Fidelity Bank

Downloads: 1 million+

Rating: 4.2 stars

Reviews: 51k+

Fidelity Bank was established in 1988 as Fidelity Union Merchant Bank and has since grown into a full-service commercial bank with over 250 branches and service centres across Nigeria.

Fidelity Bank has expanded its retail and corporate banking operations over the years, serving customers through a nationwide branch network and digital banking channels.

Its mobile app is one of the better-performing in the 1 million-plus download category on Google Play Store.

With more than 51,000+ reviews and a 4.2-star rating, Fidelity Online Banking has one of the largest review totals among apps in the one million-plus download band.

6. FCMB Mobile — First City Monument Bank

Downloads: 5 million+

Rating: 4.3 stars

Reviews: 34k+

First City Monument Bank, known as FCMB, traces its origins to 1977 when it was founded as a merchant bank.

It has since evolved into a full commercial bank with a retail, corporate and investment banking presence across Nigeria.

FCMB also operates in the United Kingdom through FCMB Bank (UK) Limited, which provides banking services to the Nigerian diaspora.

FCMB Mobile’s five million-plus downloads and 4.3-star rating represent solid performance for a mid-tier bank competing against the market leaders.

Its review volume, though lower than GTWorld’s, gives it a respectable review total within the five million-plus download band.

5. GTWorld — Guaranty Trust Bank

Downloads: 5 million+

Rating: 4.5 stars

Reviews: 157k+

GTWorld is the flagship mobile app of Guaranty Trust Bank, which in 2021 restructured into a holding company, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), with banking, pension, funds management and payments subsidiaries.

Founded in 1990, GTBank built a reputation as one of Nigeria’s most innovative and customer-centric banks, a reputation that is reflected in its strong Google Play rating and substantial review count.

It has 157,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating across more than five million downloads. This makes it the highest-rated banking app in the 5 million-plus download band.

GTBank has banking subsidiaries across West Africa, including Ghana, The Gambia, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Côte d’Ivoire, as well as in East Africa and the United Kingdom, giving GTWorld an international user base that sustains its consistently strong feedback.

4. Zenith Mobile — Zenith Bank

Downloads: 10 million+

Rating: 4.2 stars

Reviews: 50k+

Founded in 1990 by Jim Ovia, Zenith Bank grew from a single Lagos office into one of Nigeria’s most profitable and highly capitalised banks.

Zenith Bank is listed on the Nigerian Exchange and has an international presence through subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, Ghana, Sierra Leone and The Gambia, with representative offices in South Africa and China.

The bank’s Zenith Mobile now has 10 million-plus downloads. This places it firmly among the country’s most-used apps.

However, its 4.2-star rating, the lowest rating among the apps in the 10 million-plus download band, suggests room for improvement in user experience relative to peers at the same scale.

3. FirstMobile — First Bank of Nigeria

Downloads: 10 million+

Rating: 4.5 stars

Reviews: 90k+

First Bank of Nigeria was established in 1894, making it the oldest bank in Nigeria and one of the oldest financial institutions on the African continent.

That heritage carries weight: FirstMobile benefits from FirstBank’s large and long-established customer base built over more than a century.

First Bank has subsidiaries and representative offices across several African countries and the United Kingdom.

Reaching the 10 million-plus download band on Googler Play Store reflects both the size of FirstBank’s customer base and its continued investment in digital banking.

With a 4.5-star rating across 90,000+ reviews, it holds its own against far newer digital-native competitors.

2. UBA Mobile Banking — United Bank for Africa

Downloads: 10 million+

Rating: 4.5 stars

Reviews: 277k+

United Bank for Africa is one of the few Nigerian-headquartered banks with a genuinely pan-African and international commercial footprint.

Founded in 1949, UBA operates across 20 African countries as well as in the United Kingdom, the United States and France, making it one of the continent’s most geographically diversified financial institutions.

Its mobile app reflects that ambition. UBA Mobile Banking brings multi-currency functionality, international transfer capability and a clean interface to a customer base that spans much of Africa.

Over 277,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating suggest that for most users, the experience has matched the promise.

1. Access More — Access Bank

Downloads: 10 million+

Rating: 4.5 stars

Reviews: 746k+

No Nigerian bank app in the 10 million-plus download band has generated more reviews on the Google Play Store than Access More.

With more than 746,000+ reviews and a 4.5-star rating, it combines the largest publicly visible review count with one of the strongest user ratings on Google Play.

Access More is the digital banking application of Access Bank, which is today one of Africa’s largest banks by assets and customer base.

Access Bank has expanded significantly beyond Nigeria, operating across more than 20 markets, including several African countries, the United Kingdom and France, while maintaining representative offices in markets such as the UAE and Asia.

Its 2019 merger with Diamond Bank was one of the largest banking consolidations in Nigerian history and dramatically expanded its retail customer base, a base that now anchors the download and review dominance of Access More.

Methodology: This ranking is based on publicly available Google Play Store data as of July 2026. Apps are first grouped by Google Play’s cumulative download thresholds (10 million+, 5 million+ and 1 million+). Where multiple apps fall within the same download band, they are ranked using a combination of Google Play star ratings and total review counts. Ratings and review figures are subject to change over time.